Many gardeners choose to start their plants from seeds. Some opt to buy new seeds each year and others harvest seeds from existing plants. No matter what, it’s likely you’ll end up with more seed than you need. So, what should you do with extra seed? Store it for next year.
Whether saving purchased seed or seed from open pollinated crops, all seed should be stored in a cool, dry place, preferably below 50 degrees. Low relative humidity is a bonus.
Saving vegetable seeds offers a sense of self sufficiency and saves money. It can maintain a variety not commercially available, thus helping perpetuate a broad genetic base of plant varieties. A seed-saver’s exchange can enable you to trade extra seeds for unusual types unavailable through other sources.
If you decide you want to save seed, here are a few recommendations that will help you get off on the right gardening foot next year.
Use only open-pollinated varieties for home seed production. Seed dealers are responding to the increased interest in saving seed by clearly marking open-pollinated varieties in their catalogs.
I don’t recommend saving seed from hybrid varieties. Hybrids are first generation seed from a very specific cross. The next generation of seed you collect would be segregating and you never know what qualities will be present in the offspring.
Gardeners must be careful to not carry seed borne diseases into next year’s crop. Many commercially produced seeds are grown in dry areas unsuitable to fungal, viral and bacterial diseases present in other regions.
Make sure the seeds are dry before storing. The amount of time needed for seeds to dry is dependent on rain and/or high humidity. Seeds must be completely dry before storing.
Saving seeds from cross-pollinated crops isn’t recommended for the novice gardeners because of biennial habits, genetic variability, problems with selection and the requirements for hand-pollination and isolation.
Some common self-pollinated, annual plants from which seeds are easily saved include beans, herbs, lettuce, okra, peas, peppers and tomatoes. You can usually get enough seeds from one plant to meet your needs for next season.
Outbreeding plants, those pollinated by insects or wind and need to be pollinated by other plants to produce seed, will require five plants minimum for adequate pollination to get a seed harvest. Good choices include spinach, carrots, beets, onions, leeks, radishes, Swiss chard, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts and sunflowers.
Some seeds are dry harvested, which means the seeds are left in the garden until they’re almost dry. The seeds are picked and placed in a well-ventilated place to finish drying before storage. Do not wash them.
Seeds found inside of a moist fruit already are wet and can be washed thoroughly before drying and storing.
David Hillock is a consumer horticulturist with OSU cooperative extension.
