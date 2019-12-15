While some families put up their Christmas trees before the Thanksgiving turkey came out of the oven, others are just now doing their holiday decorating. Holly, tinsel, strings of lights and of course, the center piece of the decorations, the Christmas tree, all are part of the décor.
There’s nothing quite like that pine aroma you get from a freshly cut tree. To help the tree last longer and reduce the risk of a fire hazard, there are a few steps you can take.
When shopping for a real tree, gently bend the needles of the tree. If they’re pliable and don’t break, the tree is pretty fresh. You also can determine freshness by lifting the tree a few inches off the ground and dropping it on the cut end of the trunk. Watch for how many needles fall off the tree. If there is an abundance of fallen needles, the tree isn’t very fresh. Remember, most of these trees were cut several weeks ago and shipped to the selling location.
In order to ensure freshness, consider getting one at a local tree farm that allows customers to come in and cut their own tree. Oklahoma growers typically offer Virginia pine, Scotch pine, eastern white pine, Austrian pine, ponderosa pine, white pine, Leyland cypress and Arizona cypress.
You can create a family tradition of going out and cutting your own tree, which will become lasting family memories. Check out the local tree farms in your area as some offer more than just Christmas trees. Some businesses offer candy canes, along with hot cider and hot chocolate to enhance the experience.
In addition, you also may be able to purchase fresh garland, wreaths, table decorations or other holiday gifts.
Once you get your real tree home, place the cut end into a bucket of water as soon as possible so it won’t dry out. If you purchase a tree from a retail store, cut one inch off the bottom of the trunk to create a fresh cut that will absorb water. A tree purchased from a tree farm will have a fresh cut on the trunk, so you’ll just need to get it into a bucket of water when you get home.
Don’t let the stump dry out or you’ll have to make a fresh cut. A new tree will take up quite a bit of water the first few days so be sure to check the container or tree stand frequently and keep it full of water. Never let your tree get dry or it quickly becomes a hazard.
Add your strings of lights, colorful ornaments and the tree topper and you’re all set for the holiday season.
David Hillock is a consumer horticulturist with OSU cooperative extension.
