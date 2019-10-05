Guthrie man charged with child neglect, breaking and entering

A Guthrie man, Charles Tyler Hurst, 34, was charged on Thursday with child neglect, breaking and entering and public intoxication following an incident on Sept. 25.
A written affidavit states that Payne County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded on Sept. 25 to a domestic issue in progress on a rural county road. When deputies arrived, they found Hurst sitting on the bed of a pickup truck and a woman standing by the front door.
The woman told deputies that Hurst had arrived late to drop off two kids at the residence. She said Hurst came to the door and she could tell he had been drinking. She also took his keys so he could not drive. She said she was worried about the children leaving in the vehicle with him due to his drunken state. She said she had taken his keys into the house and locked the house, and Hurst had forced his way into the house and grabbed his keys. He then told one of the kids to get in the truck, when a friend who had arrived blocked the path of the truck when Hurst got into the vehicle to drive away, the affidavit states.
The deputy writes the front door frame and the trim had damage consistent with with someone forcing their way into the front door. The deputy wrote that Hurst smelled of alcohol, and he said he had drank about a six-pack of beer.
Hurst had picked the kids up from school and was a few hours late dropping them off at the residence. When the deputy asked why he had been late, he did not give the deputy an answer. He told the deputy that the door damage came after he and the woman had gotten into an argument, but that he didn’t kick the door in.
Hurst was then transported to jail where he was booked. He appeared in court on Thursday and the matter was set for Nov. 7.
Child neglect is punishable by not exceeding life in prison or by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year or by a fine of not less than $500 and not more than $5,000. Breaking and entering is punishable by a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for up to one year or both. Public intoxication is punishable by imprisonment from five to 30 days or a $10 to $100 fine or both.
