Halloween/Fall events in our area

Autumn in Payne County is bursting at the seams like an overstuffed scarecrow.
The News Press has attempted to compile a list of events with as much information we could find. The list is not complete, but it will remain online, so an organization or individual who has something going on can let us know and we will add it. If a business is giving out treats, or you don't see your event on here, email events@stwnewspress.com.
Sunday
• Oklahoma Paranormal Research Investigating Deceased Entities, At the Territorial Plaza, 750 S. Main Perkins, from 1:30-4 p.m., real attempts at ghost detection, a family event, there are charges involved because it is a fundraiser for the plaza
Oct. 25-26, 31, Nov. 1
Barn of Harm, a house of horrors, sponsored by the Pawnee County 4-H, at the Pawnee County Fairgrounds, 510 West Memorial, Pawnee, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., cost is $10 per person, “over 30,000 square feet of extreme terror”
Oct. 25
• The Stillwater Elks Lodge is hosting a Fall Festival, 5:30-8 p.m. with carnival games, a costume contest, a silent auction, vendors and music by the JD Brower Band. Proceeds go to help Elijah Turner obtain an autism service dog.
• Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd, Pawnee, hosting Ghost Stories, with tours leaving every half hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is a ticketed event.
• Adults-Only Oklahoma Paranormal Research Investigating Deceased Entities, At the Territorial Plaza, 750 S. Main Perkins, from 6-8:30 p.m. or 8:45-11:15 p.m.., real attempts at ghost detection, 18+, there are charges involved because it is a fundraiser for the plaza
Oct. 26
• Sparrow Beginnings, 5317 S Hartford St., is hosting a Fall Festival, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Craft vendors, pumpkin carving, scavenger hunt, food truck, beverages from Balanced Coffee, lawn games, face painting, hay ride, giant jingo, consume contest for adults, kids and pets.
• Crosspointe Church, 1807 N Jardot, is hosting a Trunk ‘R’ Treat, 5-7 p.m.
• Elizabeth Events is hosting Halloween Hay Day, 6-8 p.m., at 415 S. Stallard, with food, bonfire, bobbing for apples and scavenger hunt. Cost of admission is one canned food item to be donated to a local charity.
• Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd, Pawnee, hosting Ghost Stories, with tours leaving every half hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is a ticketed event.
• Oklahoma Paranormal Research Investigating Deceased Entities, At the Territorial Plaza, 750 S. Main Perkins, from 1:30-4 p.m., real attempts at ghost detection, a family event, there are charges involved because it is a fundraiser for the plaza
Oct. 27
• Saint Francis Xavier, 711 N. Country Club, is hosting a Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
• Stillwater Church of Christ, 821 N. Duck, is hosting a Trunk or Treat & Fall Festival, 4-6 p.m., registration is suggested, contact kids.stillwatercoc@gmail.com
• The Pumpkin Patch at Highland Park United Methodist, 524 N. Stallard, is hosting its Kids Carnival and Carriage Rides with live music from 3-6 p.m.
Oct. 28
• Trunk or Treat at Texas Road House, 2000 N. Perkins, 4-6 p.m.
Oct. 29
• The City of Stillwater’s Halloween Festival will run from 5 to 8 p.m. between 7th and 10th Avenue in downtown Stillwater. Trick-or-treats with local businesses, carnival games, inflatables, food and music.
• The News Press will once again be doing free Halloween costume portraits. It will coincide with the City’s downtown Halloween Festival. Photos will be taken at the News Press building, 211 W. 9th, from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Roxie Weber, 807 S. Lowry, is hosting a Halloween Carnival, 4-6 p.m., costume contest at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
• The Oklahoma Wondertorium, 308 W. Franklin Ln, is hosting a Halloween Sensory Play & Special Storytime at 4 p.m., costumes are welcome, half-price admission
Oct. 31
• Stillwater Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating is Halloween Night
• Perkins Monster Mash, 6-8 p.m., Perkins Elementary School Gym. The costume contest begins at 7 p.m. A safe, controlled environment for children through sixth grade with candy and games.
• Envoy is hosting a Halloween Open House at the Main Terminal of the Stillwater Regional Airport, from 6-8 p.m., with games and goodies.
• The McKnight Center is hosting a one-time event, “Phantom of the Opera” with a silent film screening accompanied by organist Peter Krasinski, 7:30 p.m., costs range from $25 to $50.
• The Plaza at the McKnight Center will be hosting Tricks-n-Treats at 6 p.m., then broadcasting the film at 7:30 p.m., there will also be a costume contest where winners can receive tickets to future McKnight Center performances
• The OSU Student Union theater will host “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at 9 p.m. An interactive, free show, dressing up as your favorite character is encouraged
• Highland Park United Methodist Pumpkin Patch Trick-or-Treat, 5:30-8 p.m.
Nov. 1-3
Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Payne County Expo Center, more than 150 vendors.
