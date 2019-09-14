Morrison’s new ag teacher Hanna Minson’s favorite element of her job is: “The students and the transformation they go through in this program. I really believe that my job is to produce productive citizens that go to a community and serve.”
Born and raised in Vinita, Minson had the opportunity while at Oklahoma State University to student teach at Elgin High School until her graduation in May of 2017.
After graduating, she accepted a position at Ketchum High School where she chartered Ketchum FFA in 2017.
Teaching two years in northeast Oklahoma provided an “unforgettable” experience in her career. This year she had the chance to act as one of Morrison’s two new Agricultural Educators and FFA Advisors for a chapter of 130 members.
Starting a chapter from the ground up gave her many experiences in running a chapter. Her fields of “expertise” include horticulture, agricultural communications, community events, and agri-science fair.
As agricultural educator and FFA Advisor, she teaches a selection of classes, supervises student projects, as well as coaching teams and coordinating leadership events.
Minson’s greatest challenge is “Time! There’s not enough of it.”
“This year holds a lot of promise. Mr. (Lawson) Thompson and I are excited about the talented students and great school system we get to work with,” Minson said.
Some of the things that are happening in Morrison FFA are Tulsa State Fair indoor entries, Ag Communications podcast, newsletter and social media management for the chapter. The horticulture class is planning a landscape management overhaul for the ag building and high school. They also plan on forming competitive teams and providing leadership opportunities.
“I really like to be outside,” Minson said. “Anything that involves horticulture and the outdoors is my thing. In my free time I like to work out and participate in 5k’s, yoga classes and paddle board when it’s warm enough.”
Minson’s “family” is her Australian Shepherd Molly, that loves to run.
“I feel extremely blessed to be in this community,” she said. “I believe that the Lord opens doors at the right time in our lives. I’ve felt so welcomed in the community. The school system has the top end as far as administration, employees and students are concerned. That makes me feel even more confident in being here.”
“After they realized that I wasn’t a student, things made a little more sense to the students,” Minson said.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
