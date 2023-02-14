By Marcus Trevino and Beau Simmons
Stillwater News Press
Tim Hardin has won the election to Seat 2 of the Stillwater City Council.
Hardin had to clear more than 50 percent of the vote Tuesday to avoid a runoff election. He managed 61 percent.
“I’ve been nervous the last three weeks,” Hardin said.
Hardin received 2,195 votes. Nathan Brubaker brought in the next highest amount at 809 for 22.57 percent. Yuki Clarke received 522 votes for 14.56 percent. Weston Caswell received 59 votes for 1.65 percent.
“I’d like to thank everyone that supported me and my campaign, and there were a ton of volunteers that put their time into it,” Hardin said. “The other two candidates did a good job, they ran a clean race and I hope to see them working down the road.”
All four candidates were running for council for the first time.
“From the beginning, I wanted to see Stillwater be a better place, and I’m still committed to that,” Hardin said. “I’m looking forward to the next four years to try to make that happen.”
Hardin replaces Alane Zannotti, who declined to seek another term and was recently named the new Stillwater Chamber of Commerce CEO.
Amy Dzialowski, who was up for re-election, did not draw an opponent to Seat 1.
Both Brubaker and Clarke expressed that they weren’t really surprised at the vote, considering they spent less on the campaign.
“Tim Hardin was a strong opponent to begin with,” Clarke said. “He had a lot more resources. I had $125 in my campaign.”
Clarke said she had wished the election cycle could be a bit longer, that more months from filing to election might have helped get the word out a bit more.
Clarke plans to stay involved in city affairs, especially in areas like transportation and housing.
“I would just like to say thank you for the support. No matter what, regardless of the results tonight, we can always strive to make our city better in other ways.”
Brubaker said he already considers himself pretty active locally, volunteering in various ways with the chamber of commerce. He would like to see a city council that’s more open to the needs of its citizens and more wiling to listen to input.
“I’m just overwhelmed by everyone that helped and everyone that voted,” Brubaker said.
Votes are not official until certified by the Payne County Election Board.
Payne county renews 3/8-cent sales tax
County residents overwhelmingly renewed the 3/8th-cent sales tax. All five propositions passed by more than 70 percent.
Prop 1, representing 53 percent of the tax and funds road and bridge improvements, passed by 87 percent.
Prop 2, representing 15 percent of the tax and goes to the County’s general fund, passed by 71 percent.
Prop 3, representing 20 percent of the tax and funds the Expo Center and Fair Board, passed by 73 percent.
Prop 4, representing 7 percent of the tax and funding Payne County Extension, passed 74 percent
Prop 5, representing 5 percent of the tax and funding fire departments, passed 88 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.