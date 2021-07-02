Burns Hargis ended his 13-year tenure as President of Oklahoma State University on Wednesday.
Hargis didn’t come from academia, but used his business background to raise funds through a capital campaign that ultimately transformed the university.
Upon taking office, Hargis launched “Branding Success: The Campaign for OSU,” a billion-dollar fundraising campaign that reached its goal before its December 2014 deadline.
Over $500 million would be used to endow scholarships and fellowships for students, $200 million would be used to attract professors and researchers, $200 million would be used to build educational facilities and $100 million would be used to create programs for the community.
The campaign emphasized pushing support from OSU alumni and other members of the community. Through the course of the seven-year campaign, more than 85,000 people donated to the university for the cause.
Although Hargis experienced successful moments with his time as president, he also dealt with tragedies that devastated the university and the surrounding community.
In November 2011, a plane crash claimed the lives of OSU alumni Olin and Paula Branstetter, women’s basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant coach Miranda Serna.
“All four spent their lives doing what they loved to do,” Hargis said in a 2011 conference. “For the Bransteters – aviation, and for Kurt and Miranda, it was basketball.”
The university dedicated a memorial on the northeast side of Gallagher-Iba Arena to “Remember the Four” six years after the tragedy.
In October 2015, a woman drove into a crowd at the OSU homecoming parade, killing four pedestrians and injuring 46 others.
“OSU is devastated,” Hargis said in a 2015 interview with the Stillwater News Press. “The Oklahoma State homecoming parade is probably one of the most wholesome, happy events in the country and to have it fouled like this, these victims, is a terrible tragedy.”
Three years after the tragedy, Hargis spoke at the unveiling of the Stillwater Strong Memorial. He said the statue’s unique appearance paid tribute to those who lost their lives.
“It is a hallowed spot that also honors the many injured on that day three years ago, and it pays tribute to the many first responders and other heroes who kept an unthinkable tragedy from being even worse,” Hargis told the Oklahoman in October 2018.
During Hargis’ tenure as president, he also made strides toward diversity for the campus. One of those actions was renaming Murray Hall in June 2020. The building had been named for former Oklahoma Governor William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray, who had a demonstrated history of advocating for racist politices.
“Today’s decision to remove Murray’s name from our campus is an important step to eliminate any actual or symbol of racism on OSU’s campus,” Hargis said. “For many in the OSU family, the building’s name has invoked reminders of a painful past.”
President Hargis approved a resolution made by OSU campus leaders to rename Murray Hall. The resolution was then sent to the university’s Board of Regents where it was approved unanimously.
“The extreme racist views Murray held, including his support for segregation, contradict our values of equality and justice,” Regent Chair Tucker Link said. “We embrace our responsibility to dismantle systemic racism.”
Later that same year, Hargis would send an open letter to all students at OSU, promising to increase diversity and inclusion efforts. By working with OK State Stand United and other members of the community, Hargis promised to develop a diversity plan by the end of the 2021 spring semester.
In addition to building bridges to the community, Hargis oversaw a period of construction that rebuilt the physical campus.
A number of projects OSU opened during the Hargis era include the $72 million Business Building in 2018, the $50 million McKnight Center in 2020 and the $60 million O’Brate Stadium in 2021.
Kayse Shrum succeeded Hargis as president. She said the physical transformation of the campus under Hargis’s tenure set the stage for a new era in which she can focus on three things: student experience, academics and research.
“I can’t say enough positives about President Hargis and First Cowgirl Ann Hargis,” Shrum said. “Their friendship has meant so much to me … what a wonderful opportunity to have a transition where you truly admire your predecessor.”
