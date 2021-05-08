In his time as president of Oklahoma State University, Burns Hargis oversaw one of the most transformative eras in the institution’s history and while overseeing his final graduation ceremony, he made sure to emphasize how things have been quite a bit different for this group.
“Every graduating class at OSU is special, but this class is extra special,” Hargis said. “You guys have navigated through the global pandemic, had to learn unlike students before you and made face masks a fashion statement.”
The commencement took place outside, within Boone Pickens Stadium, for the first time in more than a decade. According to a release from OSU, nearly 4,000 graduates were recognized, including 18 percent from the Class of 2020, which had a digital ceremony in the fall but were invited to walk Saturday.
Hargis said he and his wife Ann are going to miss seeing the students every day.
“A little over 13 years ago we came here and there have been successes and there have been failures, and there have been tragedies and triumphs,” he said. “Facilities have been built and our campus has been made truly beautiful. We have shown what can happen when the Cowboy family comes together. We will miss all that, but mainly we will miss you, the students.”
In the fall Hargis announced his intention to retire. In April, the OSU/A&M Board of Regents named Dr. Kayse Shrum as the next president. Two of Shrum’s children graduated Saturday from the Ferguson College of Agriculture.
Board of Regents Chair Rick Davis, who introduced Hargis, thanked the OSU staff for their efforts.
“Our board clearly recognizes that it has been a difficult and challenging time to provide an educational environment,” Davis said. “We want to pause and thank our administration, faculty and staff for all you have done this past year in terms of dedication, sacrifice and persistence in allowing us to be here today.”
