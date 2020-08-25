Deputy Joe Harper has won the election for Payne County Sheriff in a runoff with incumbent Sheriff Kevin Woodward with unofficial results completed Tuesday evening.
Harper trailed slightly after early/absentee voting but on election day began to pick up steam with eastern Payne County precincts.
At the end of the night, Harper led 2,121 to 1,664 for 56 percent of the vote.
Woodward was named Sheriff in the fall of 2019 after former Sheriff RB Hauf resigned.
Votes will not be made official until Friday. After votes are made official and Harper is announced the winner, he will be sworn in Jan. 3, 2021.
Because there is no Democratic, Independent or third-party challenger, Harper will be the next sheriff.
