Political newcomer Christie Hawkins has won Seat 4 on the Stillwater City Council, previously held by Vice Mayor Pat Darlington who chose not to seek re-election.
She will take her oath of office April 19, before the next regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
Hawkins, Director of Institutional Research and Analytics at Oklahoma State University, defeated Ariel Ross, a professor of English at OSU who served on the Stillwater Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment and currently serves on the Block 34 Trust.
In unofficial results, Hawkins topped Ariel Ross 1,289 to 890 for seat No. 4.
Hawkins said she was happy with the turnout, which only dropped off by about 200 from the primary and was honored and humbled by the support she received.
She complimented Ross for running a great campaign and said she looks forward to continuing to work with her.
“She’s a great example of what we want in engaged citizens,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said she plans to “jump in with both feet” and will do all her homework and show up prepared.
Ross said she also felt pretty good about the campaign, which gave her chance to meet many new people as well as giving her and Hawkins a chance to get to know each other.
“We decided we like each other,” Ross said.
She’s ready to take a rest but plans to continue serving on the Block 34 Trust and is making plans for ways to get her students more involved in the community.
“I’m happy for Christie,” Ross said. “I think she’ll do a good job.”
Marshall Baker will return to the Stillwater Board of Education after unseating incumbent Steve Hallgren, 1,466 to 1,009.
Baker previously served on the board, but vacated the seat when he moved away from Stillwater.
Hallgren had been appointed to temporarily fill an opening on the board until the next regular election.
After building an early, insurmountable lead Camille DeYong won her bid for re-election Tuesday to the Stillwater Board of Education. DeYong won the race against newcomer Carle Santelli, 1,980 to 386.
It was the first time DeYong had run a campaign, having been appointed to her first term, then running unopposed.
After the results came in, DeYong issued a statement praising Santelli and thanking her supporters.
“First, I have throughly enjoyed getting to know Carle Santelli. She is a bright, caring young woman who I believe voters will hear from again. I am honored by the trust the voters have placed in me and look forwarding to serving Stillwater Public Schools over the next five years. Thanks to the voters and the poll workers who came out today.”
Santelli was not available for comment Tuesday evening.
Other area towns also held municipal and school elections Tuesday.
Town of Langston City Office 2
- Michael Boyles – 83.58%
- Sheila D. Stevenson 16.42%
City of Perry Ward 2
- Amy K. Nation – 43.88%
- Amber Dilbeck – 56.12%
City of Perry Ward 4
- Betty Warner – 24.56%
- Derek Coldiron – 75.44%
City of Pawnee Ward 3
- Ryan Schulze – 74.51%
- Emily K. Elliott – 25.49%
City of Cushing Office 2
- Stephen R. Orton – 36.34%
- Lee R. Denney – 63.66%
City of Perkins Seat 1
- Gary N. Varnell, Sr. – 17.73%
- Aaron C. Box – 82.27%
Coyle Public Schools Office 1
- Justin Whitmore – 73.17%
- Christie R. Calvert – 26.83%
Coyle Public Schools Office 4
- Chuck Edwards – 25.77%
- Amy Caldwell – 74.23%
Glencoe Public Schools Office 1
- Dalton Ross – 92.67%
- Colby Torres – 7.33%
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools Office 1
- Rick Lomenick – 37.56%
- Jessie Johnson – 62.44%
Election results will not be official until certified Friday by the Payne County Election Board.
