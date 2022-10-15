The Stillwater Police Department reported multiple fatalities from an early morning wreck Saturday at State Highway 51 and Country Club Road.
The names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin are notified.
The wreck occurred at around 4:15 a.m., according to SPD. In a news release sent to social media, SPD reported that a Chevy Impala and Ford Mustang collided head on. Parts of the Mustang struck unoccupied cars in a nearby gas station and parts struck vehicles in a car dealership.
Passengers in each vehicle died at the scene, according to the report. The drivers of the vehicle were each transported with injuries from the scene. The Mustang driver was flown to St. Francis and the Impala driver was transported to SMC before being flows to OU Medical. Both drivers were admitted in critical condition, according to SPD.
The roadway was shut down until just after 1 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD at 405-372-4171.
