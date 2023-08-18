Carl Whitcomb knows a thing or two about crapemyrtles. After all, he’s been studying them for almost 40 years.
The soft-spoken retired professor and his wife, LaJean, live on a 140-acre piece of land in Stillwater. Out there, bushes and trees bloom in abundance.
One of the biggest features is the 22,000 crapemyrtle plants that Whitcomb carefully tends, rising every morning at 6 a.m.
This summer alone, he and his sons, Andy and Benjamin, planted 50 new rows of crapemyrtles, with about 170 plants per row.
Fourteen years ago, his dream was to cultivate a true red crapemyrtle.
“There were no red ones in the natural population,” Whitcomb said. “There were pinks and lavenders and occasional white, but nothing approaching red.”
In 1975, two scientists with the United States National Arboretum worked with crapemyrtles, conducting a lengthy study of the pigments in the flowers. They concluded that it was highly unlikely that there would ever be a crapemyrtle with red flowers because the pigments were not there.
Whitcomb thought otherwise.
He collected seeds from a dark pink crapemyrtle on the south side of the Stillwater Police Department building in the fall of 1985. He separated out the good seeds from those with a powdery mildew, a fungal disease that kills plants.
In the spring of 1986, he began experimenting with the seeds, choosing the reddest or darkest pink flowers.
“I kept going back and sorting and shifting, and sorting and shifting,” Whitcomb said.
Nine years later, he had created his first red flower. He named the flower “Dynamite.”
“Some of the crapemyrtle I planted out there in July (2023) are four generations downstream,” Whitcomb said.
To date, he has developed about 10 species of truly red crapemyrtles. Names include “Rhapsody in Pink,” “Double Dynamite,” and “Double Feature.”
Whitcomb received his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and his master’s and doctorate degrees from Iowa State University. He joined the OSU Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture as an assistant professor in 1972. He eventually became a full professor before leaving in 1985 to focus on his own passion – the crapemyrtle.
It all began when he was a young man working on a traveling construction crew in 1958. Being out in the open air and seeing the geography of the land opened his eyes to nature. When he saw a crapemyrtle bush for the first time in Texas, he was fascinated.
This fascination drove him to visit the library, where he learned about the Lagerstroemia indica, or crapemyrtle.
In 1996, he patented and released two crapemyrtle cultivars – “Dynamite” and “Red Rocket.” These have become industry standards and are grown in Stillwater and throughout temperate and subtropical climates zones around the world.
The crapemyrtle blooms two weeks before any other plant and remains in bloom longer than any other plant – from about the end of June until early October. The reason for its longer blooming season is that it’s a sterile plant.
“The purpose of the flower is to attract insects to facilitate pollination,” Whitcomb said. “As soon as pollination occurs … we don’t need those flowers anymore, because they go from being an asset to a liability.”
Reproducing is the No. 1 objective of all living organisms, whether it’s a bacteria, a plant or animal.
But once the crapemyrtle’s seed has matured, the development stops and it spends its energy solely on blooming, and with multiple clusters of flowers on a single crapemyrtle, the possibilities are endless.
That’s why Whitcomb’s crapemyrtles explode with flowers all summer long.
HE is a stickler for finding the perfect seeds, sorting and saving the finest ones for replanting.
“There may be 5,000 seedlings out there, and I’ll save two,” Whitcomb said. “The rest of them go on the burn pile.”
He said he’s been called “ruthless” about this process, but he doesn’t mind.
“It’s either that, or you end up with a bunch of mediocrity,” Whitcomb said. “And I’m not interested in mediocrity. I want that exceptional plant.”
Whitcomb pointed out a huge weather climate map on the wall in the hallway, one he’d purchased at a rare bookshop in Berlin. Similar latitude and similar weather patterns, laid out in a color-coded system first developed by Germany in 1848, show where certain plants currently grow and where they can potentially grow.
“People tend to think that because a plant is native, that’s where it grows best,” Whitcomb said. “That’s bogus. It’s simply trapped there in a point in time.”
Whitcomb advises people to take the cuttings before the plant flowers.
“You take a twig off a plant, you put it in a greenhouse in the right environment, it will form roots,” Whitcomb said. “I sometimes joke and tell people (who ask), ‘How should I plant my crapemyrtles?’ Green side up, that’s the only requirement.”
Whitcomb’s expertise has grown worldwide, and his red crapemyrtle cultivars were featured at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, and at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In 2022, OSU honored him with the OSU Agriculture Champion award, which recognizes those who, although not graduates of OSU, have brought distinction and a continuing interest and commitment to agricultural sciences and natural resources.
His next goal is to create an orange crapemyrtle.
“Orange has to be there,” Whitcomb said. “I’ve been collecting seeds for a bunch of years now off any plant that gives me even a hint of orange and I’ll capitalize that. Not there yet.”
His dedication to the crapemyrtle is summed up in a quote he loves in Ocean Vuong’s book “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”
It reads: “The rules, like streets, can only take you to known places.”
“If somebody wants to ‘take the road less traveled,’ I’m more interested in saying, ‘Forget the road, I’m heading out in the woods,’” Whitcomb said. “That’s where the fun is. That’s where something is that other people haven’t done yet.”
