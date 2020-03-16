The Oklahoma State Health Department has authorized several different kinds of care facilities to restrict visitors after national and state health emergencies were declared to deal with the novel coronavirus.
Listed among those that may restrict visitors as deemed necessary:
• Nursing facilities
• Assisted-living centers
• Residential care facilities
• Adult day care centers
• Intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities
• Hospitals
• Other medical facilities or congregate living settings which house or serve vulnerable populations
• City and county detention facilities
• Restricting visitors
• Facilities Authorized to Restrict Visitation
“This broad discretion is provided out of an abundance of caution for the vulnerable population and a recognition of the quickly evolving situation with regard to the spread of COVID-19,” The OSDH release states. “The Centers for Disease Control and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have issued guidance on approaches facilities may take in screening, limiting and restricting visitors. This advisement is effective until further notice or for the duration of the President’s emergency declaration.
These facilities face enormous consequences should the virus be introduced in their communities and will face great challenges in actively screening visitors, while also screening their own staff. They must, as a priority, screen their own staff and conserve personal protective equipment for their staff, residents, and clients.”
The release requests that facilities make efforts to provide alternative communication methods, and offers links that provide guidance for visitor requests around end-of-life or compassionate care situations at https://www.cms.gov/files/document/qso-20-14-nh-revised.pdf.
“We recognize the disruption this guidance presents to families and loved ones, but ask the citizens of Oklahoma to appreciate that these steps are taken to protect those who are depending on others to protect them,” the release states. “For those facilities that are offering visitation, we ask that citizens be respectful of the burden visits present and that you limit those visits as much as possible. This advisement is not related to any evidence of the virus being present in any facility and no family member should have concern if they recently visited their loved one in a facility.”
