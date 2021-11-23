Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 72F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.