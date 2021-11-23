With COVID-19 cases rising in the state and community transmission remaining high, the Oklahoma State Department of Health continues its push to get residents vaccinated.
As of Nov. 6, non-vaccinated people made up 78.5% of the state’s 954 total hospitalizations.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Sunday just 51.2% of the state was fully vaccinated.
In Payne County, the age group with the highest vaccination rate is people 65 and over – 96.1% have at least one dose and 81.5% are fully vaccinated. Older adults were identified early as a high-risk group and a federal program got vaccinations into long-term care facilities early.
As younger people are added into the total, the average drops. Among people 18 and older, 60.1% have received one dose and 51.4% are fully vaccinated.
Among people 12 and older, 60.1% have at least one dose at 50.6% are fully vaccinated.
On Nov. 2, the CDC recommended a smaller pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 5-11.
It’s the only vaccine currently approved for people younger than 18.
Later that week, the first Oklahoma children younger than 12 received their vaccinations.
Oklahoma State Department of Health Public information Officer Scott Haywood said the lower-dose vaccine is widely available in the state and has been distributed to almost every pediatric partner.
It’s also available through county health departments and appointments can be made through the state vaccine portal.
While some people were eager for the vaccine, not everyone has rushed to get their younger children vaccinated.
Children in that age group number 376,215 – 11.3% of the state’s total population – so far, only 3.7% of them have received their first dose, according to the OSDH Weekly Epidemiology Report.
“Just like any of it, there is some hesitancy,” Haywood said.
OSDH has been administering about 30 pediatric vaccinations per day in District 3, which covers seven counties, he said.
As of Nov. 23, 9,357 active cases of COVID-19 reported, according to the State Health Department.
Community transmission in Payne County is classified as “substantial” with a case rate of 92.93 per 100,000 and five new hospital admissions.
Booster shots have also been approved for all adults over 18.
According to CDC guidance, boosters should be given at least six months after receiving the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and at least two months after receiving the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems have also been advised to receive the primary series plus an additional dose of the same vaccine 28 days after their second dose.
The same booster guidelines apply after the third dose.
