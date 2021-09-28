Hearing in child sexual abuse case rescheduled

A Cushing man accused of child sexual abuse is appearing in court for pretrial motions.
Jerry Watkins is currently in the Payne County Jail and charged with one count of child sexual abuse.
The sexual abuse was alleged to have happened in 2016, but was reported and filed in 2020. Watkins had two other charges for child sexual abuse against him, but they were dismissed following the preliminary hearing in November.
Watkins entered into a not guilty plea in December and requested a jury trial date in January.
He is scheduled to have a Hearing on State’s Notices of Intent on Thursday morning.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent said this will determine if the forensic interview from the Saville Center can be played at trial, and if the jury can hear about another child being around during the alleged abuse.
Watkins was originally supposed to have the hearing Friday afternoon, but it was stricken and rescheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.
