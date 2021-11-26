Payne County resident Gary Boyington is getting back in the holiday spirit with another round of gifts for veterans.
Boyington is an outreach program specialist for disabled veterans, but the holiday goodies he gifts to veterans come from his own efforts and those who donate to the cause. His goal is to have gifts every Christmas and Veterans Day for veterans in care facilities.
“Some of these veterans have no family or anyone to come visit them,” Boyington wrote to the News Press. “The funds will go towards polo shirts with their military branch of service on them. It will also go to slippers, candy, playing cards, models or any other hobby that is identified by the nursing home staff. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. It is my goal to make sure that these veterans are not forgotten.”
He is recruiting businesses and individuals to help with the donations. The veterans will all get gift bags and candy among other goodies.
Anyone wanting to donate or volunteer should contact Boyington at 405-338-8584 or gary.boyington@oesc.state.ok.us.
