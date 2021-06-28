Payne County Sheriff Joe Harper had a lengthy career in law enforcement before being elected sheriff and taking office in January. He said holding several positions at the Payne County Sheriff’s Office gave him a few ideas about ways the office could better serve the county residents.
He started as a jailer in 2003 and worked in that area for about eight months before moving to dispatch and spending about four years there, he said. Harper went through CLEET training to become a field deputy and has worked in different capacities since then.
In 2020, he ran for sheriff, and now that he's in that position, he has a long list of things he would like to accomplish.
“I just saw a need for a change in the county," Harper said. "I mean, going through as a detention officer, then to dispatch and a deputy in the field, I knew there was room for improvement. There were some areas that we were lacking in.”
Harper said since he has taken office, he has built up the investigations unit and added former field deputy Lew Kellison as an in-house investigator for cyber crimes.
“He investigates just for anything that comes in over a phone or computer or anything like that,” Harper said. “He is good. He came from the eastern part of the United States, and when he got over here, he was already trained in it.”
Harper also said he is working on getting updated uniforms for deputies and upgraded vehicles.
“They're occasionally asked to perform at high speeds ... ," he said. "We just don't want the risk of our guys being in cars that are worn out completely, and asking them to do the job they do."
He is also trying to minimize police pursuits by getting equipment that will make apprehending a suspect who is eluding less dangerous for the community. It's not foolproof but it reduces the risk to the public.
“We’re trying to get some new equipment like spike strips where we can just blow tires out and not risk the public with high speed chases ... ," he said. "If we can get in front of them and get spike strips, and make them lose some tires ... it's a lot safer than just chasing people and trying to do the TVI maneuvers on them and getting to kind of crash out in a controlled crash. But you just never know what's going to happen and you're going to try to limit the unnecessary risks to the public.”
Harper said he has faced challenges as sheriff, mainly in understanding how county government works. Going through the process of filling out a purchase order instead of being able to see something they need and buy it has been an adjustment.
Although he has faced challenges, Harper said he's had more positive interactions than negative with the public.
He recounted an instance in which someone emailed him after they had a good experience at the courthouse with a deputy while visiting a family member who was in jail.
“The deputy recognized that the kid wasn’t doing real great with the video chat with the family member,” Harper said. “The deputy picked him up and gave him a big hug and held him for a little bit. They were pretty impressed with how personable the people of the Sheriff’s Office are.”
Harper said his goal is to restore the reputation of the sheriff’s office to what it was when he started working there. Although he has taken on a new job, he's still Joe.
“I’m still the same person I’ve always been, the office hasn’t changed me ... ," Harper said. “I’m still the same guy that most of the people in the county know ... I don’t want to be looked at as an authority figure, I’m still here to handle whatever needs to be handled.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.