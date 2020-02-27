According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, eastbound State Highway 51 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane at the Interstate 35 interchange west of Stillwater from 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday.
The work is pre-construction ahead of bridge repairs that are slated to begin in mid March. According to ODOT, the I-35 bridge repair stems from damage caused by a vehicle in September 2019. Manhattan Road and Bridge Co. of Tulsa is under contract for the repairs.
All ramps will remain open during Friday's pre-construction hours.
"Motorists are advised to expect delays in this area and to watch for workers," according to the ODOT release.
Upcoming traffic impacts for the repair include:
• Eastbound SH-51 will be narrowed to one lane under I-35
• The westbound SH-51 ramp to southbound I-35 will remain narrowed to one lane
• Southbound I-35 will be narrowed to two lanes with no shoulder at the SH-51 interchange and the merge area will be limited from the westbound SH-51 ramp
• Motorists can expect a full closure of the eastbound SH-51 ramp to southbound I-35 in March. During that time, the detour will be northbound US-77 to southbound I-35.
