For those in Stillwater who have been craving something a little bit different, the Himalayan Grocery has the answer to that.
For the past seven years, the business at 125 S. Main St. has provided a shopping option for anyone who was looking for more diverse items that couldn’t be found at a normal store.
Now, owner Rishi Mishra has a restaurant in the back of the store to provide meals to anyone who is craving the dishes of places like India and Nepal, among others.
Mishra said it was always his dream to open a restaurant and he and his family finally raised enough money to do it.
“We started the grocery store about seven years ago and at that time, and slowly we built everything and finally we got enough, after seven years,” Mishra said.
The restaurant at the Himalayan Grocery opened Friday evening with a buffet, with Mishra saying the plan is to have just the buffet for the first two weeks, but to eventually expand to have a menu for guests.
Franz Hofer and Rebecca Bennett were two of the first customers at the restaurant and said they loved it. The two come every few months to pick up supplies for Indian food dishes and Indian cuisine. When Bennett saw a post on Facebook announcing the opening of the restaurant, she knew she had to come.
“We have been waiting for a sit-down Indian restaurant for a while, so we are super excited,” Bennett said.
At the buffet Friday, there was two different kinds of rice, lentil, chicken and mutton curry, cauliflower and potato curry, Palat paneer, pickle salad, Rasgulla and some other dishes.
The restaurant will be open for buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and after two weeks will add a 5 to 9 p.m. time for items from the menu and will be open every day except for Monday.
“We are very excited to open this because nobody has it,” Mishra said. “We can provide the different tastes and flavor to a Stillwater resident. A lot of the international people over here would keep asking when we were going to open it. So many local people are so interested, every time they would come over to buy something, they would ask when we would buy it. We are very excited.”
