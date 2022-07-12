The Armstrong vinyl flooring plant that has operated in Stillwater since 1987 will close its doors Friday, putting about 100 employees out of work. On Sunday, the company announced a consortium of buyers for its assets in North America, but said its plants in Stillwater and Jackson, Mississippi, would be closing at the end of the week.
The announcement has sent people scrambling to connect the displaced workers with services and new jobs.
Amid a nationwide labor shortage that is also affecting the area, many companies are looking for workers, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Justin Minges said.
“There’s never a good time to get laid off or close a plant, but at least there are job openings,” he said. “They’re all looking.”
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. had informed the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development in May that it would close the Stillwater plant, laying off its employees by June 17 or within two weeks of that date, if it couldn’t find a buyer. The company has been operating under temporary financing and filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 reorganization on May 8.
It warned that even if a deal could be made, some plants might still be closed.
Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said his people have been talking with Armstrong for several weeks in case that happened. The City of Stillwater, which has been struggling to fill vacancies in many departments, will be holding a hiring event Wednesday at Armstrong.
“Basically our entire HR department is heading out there in the morning,” McNickle said. “… We’ve got 85 people coming … Hopefully we can help them and it will help us.”
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Office of Workforce Development and several affiliated agencies are bringing a rapid response event to Armstrong workers on Thursday.
It’s what the Oklahoma Department of Workforce Development tries to do when a major employer makes an announcement like this, Department of Workforce Development spokesperson David Crow said.
At the event, Armstrong employees will be able to speak with representatives from state agencies and local companies that are hiring, OESC Program Manager Sherrain Steele told the News Press. Help with accessing veterans’ services and connecting with programs to grow job skills or retrain will also be available.
The Oklahoma Works Career Center at 3006 E. Sixth Ave. announced another hiring event – open to all job seekers – at its offices 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday. Companies attending include Companion Healthcare, Mary Mahoney Health Center, Trinity Services Group and Core Civic.
Stillwater Public Schools will also be hosting a support staff hiring event 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Board of Education Building, 314 S. Lewis Street.
The event is open to the public and people will be able to meet hiring managers, apply and interview for a variety of positions, specific openings and a salary schedule are available at stillwaterschools.com.
Steele said the Oklahoma Works Career Center offers help with filing for unemployment and provides job seekers with access to computers and printers along with support, including help crafting a resume and completing online job applications.
People looking for work can also register at okjobmatch.com to explore job listings, build a resume and find training programs in their area.
