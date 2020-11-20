Holiday Cheer Drive will benefit those in assisted living, other seniors

Brooke Kimmel had a holiday tradition of adopting Payne County nursing home residents, and other seniors, each Christmas.
She would bring them presents and have a small celebration with different activities. It just wasn’t going to be possible to do that this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, where assisted living facilities are particularly vulnerable.
Kimmel, who works with Home Back Home Health, has found a way to not only still celebrate, but get a whole lot more people involved. She’s calling her effort the Home Back Home Health Holiday Cheer Drive.
“I thought, what are we going to do, how are we going to remind them that I wish we could be there – that we are remembering them?,” Kimmel said. “This way we can still be there for them. This is the best year for it.”
Now Kimmel is having a donation drop-off, taking a long list of items, and seeking sponsorships or individual donations.
She describes it as making a difference for people who haven't had much of a say in how they deal with the realities of the pandemic.
“Some of us have been able to work remotely, go back to school, shop with precautions and even have dinner with our immediate family,” Kimmel wrote in a letter to the News Press. “However, there is a community that has not had those luxuries. That community is our seniors in facilities and resident communities throughout Payne County.
“The Holiday Cheer Drive is a way for us to give to the exact people who could use a little extra love and cheer this year, but are still socially isolated due to COVID.”
They are aiming to serve more than 400 seniors. Kimmel said they are working with schools and groups to make Christmas cards, but individuals could also help out there and add that to the donation drop.
Some businesses and organizations are already feeling the spirit, with sponsorships from Knight Medical, Stillwater Noon Lions, Karmen Legacy Hospice, Prairie Arts Center, Davis Funeral Home and E-Z Ice of Cushing.
Kimmel could use many more. Those who would like to help should call 405-332-6066. Donations should be dropped off at 206 S. Main, STE B in Stillwater or Cushing Senior Center, 203 E. Cherry Street in Cushing. Two other drop-off locations are Prairie Arts Center, 1001 S. Duck St., in Stillwater and G&M Body Shop West, 5104 W. 6th.
The list of items they are seeking include:
Throw blankets, non-skid socks, men’s crew socks, no-slip slippers, winter hats, women’s and men’s sweats/sweatshirts (all sizes), men’s T-shirts, lotions, perfumes/cologne, lip balm, body wash, shampoo/conditioner, sweet treats, nonperishable snacks, magnifying glasses, books, activity books, jigsaw puzzles, adult coloring books, written or homemade holiday cards.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 14.
“We cannot physically be with them but we can show our love and remind them they are not forgotten,” Kimmel wrote. “I know this would put some beautiful smiles on a lot of faces and warm some wonderful hearts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.