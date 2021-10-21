This year's holiday season is looking to be more festive in Stillwater after the community took last winter off from gathering during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction on igloo-like domes that house vendors and events for the Merry Main Street holiday marketplace has begun at Block 34 and plans for holiday lighting in downtown and Stillwater’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights are underway.
“We’re trying to get back in the swing of things,” City Manager Norman McNickle said.
The City of Stillwater will be putting up decorative light displays that sync to music and placing a Christmas tree in Christine Salmon Plaza at the corner of 9th Avenue and Main Street, he confirmed. They will go live Nov. 21.
Pro Value Net is also expected to bring back its light show at 8th Avenue and Main Street this year.
After organizing a non-traditional reverse parade last year that had people driving to displays around town, the Christmas parade is returning to downtown at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in its usual format, organizer Collett Campbell said. This year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland.”
Entry forms will be available soon at Visit Stillwater, 2617 W 6th Ave., the pharmacy in Homeland, 421 N. Main St., and online at stillwater.org.
Visit Stillwater will also be compiling a map of light displays and holiday decorations throughout Stillwater to help people find them, President and CEO Cristy Morrison said. She hopes more people will add to what was started last year for the non-traditional Christmas parade.
Merry Main Street, a pop-up holiday shopping and entertainment event held at Block 34, will kick off the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Organizer Shannon Williams said in addition to a rotating line-up of shops, the domes will host classes on creating charcuterie boards, making candles, mixing cocktails and crafting chocolate confections on Friday and Saturday nights. On Thursdays the event dome will host happy hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. where people can buy cocktails and snacks.
Stillwater High School’s student-run philanthropy Stillwater Makes A Change will be selling hot chocolate at Merry Main Street as part of its fundraising effort.
Williams and co-organizer Alane Zannotti were forced to focus last year on adding light displays in downtown instead of hosting the pop-up shops. They had hoped to expand on those displays this year but supply chain issues have made it hard to find more of the controllers needed to synch the lights to music.
But Williams said they’re just glad things are getting back to normal.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “I’m still trying to make sure that it’s real. Last year we were able to focus on lighting up downtown more, now it’s just combining it all and building on it.”
Information on upcoming events will be posted as they're finalized at visitstillwater.org.
