Payne County restaurateurs saw an outpouring of support at the polls Tuesday evening.
Along with the national primaries for presidential candidates, there was a question involving the sale of alcohol on holidays – specifically Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
After Oklahomans voted for stronger beer a few years ago, restaurants could no longer sell beer on those holidays. Visit Stillwater CEO Cristy Morrison worked to get the proposition on the ballot to allow restaurants to sell alcohol on those five days and the voters showed out for it.
In unofficial results with all 31 precincts recording, 12,219 people voted with 8,740 voting for the proposal to the 3,479 against, culminating in a 71.53 percent pass rate for the proposal.
Morrison said it was great to see the support and that it was time for the law to have changed.
“All of a sudden we were like, ‘Hold on a second, you can go down to a liquor store and buy a whole bottle, but you can’t buy a drink at a restaurant and a bar?’” Morrison said. “So it kind of snuck up on us, frankly, and the Visit Stillwater board directed me to lead an effort to modernize that law so when we bring in visitors, particularly on three of those five holidays, that they have the option to order a drink with their meal if they choose.”
Morrison went to the Payne County Commissioners to get the proposition on the ballot, which assistant district attorney Lowell Barto wrote, and commissioners Chris Reding and Rocky Blasier passed it to give it the required 2/3 vote.
“It doesn’t do Visit Stillwater any good if we are bringing or attracting visitors to our community who turn around and go spend it somewhere else,” Morrison said. “It is also a reason to keep locals in town instead of leaving to go have a margarita with their Mexican food or a glass of wine with their steak. They can stay in their own community.”
One of the people who Morrison worked with to help get the word out was John Killam, president of Stan Clark Companies, which operate Eskimo Joe’s and Mexico Joe’s.
“I think the thing that a lot of people don’t realize is that when you have out of town guests in Oklahoma during the summer months where we have three of the five holidays that we are going to be able to sell now,” Killam said. “When you are from New York City and you come here and want to have a glass of wine to drink with your dinner and you can’t and they say, ‘Well why not?’ And you say, ‘It’s our law.’ It makes us look like we are not very progressive so just passing this makes us look a little more progressive. … It is a part of daily life. When you think about that you can buy something for 360 days of the year, but it is illegal for five days, why?”
Brian Saliba, the owner of Freddie Paul’s Steakhouse in Stillwater, said it is not only a good change for the restaurateurs, but also the paying customers.
“A lot of people are always wanting to celebrate on holidays and are off work and are always frustrated that they can’t, so it is a good thing for the customers, too, not just the restaurateurs,” Saliba said. “... You are already off work and trying to have a good time and relax anyways. It will be helpful.”
Somebody who has seen liquor laws change immensely over the decades is Stan Clark himself, who opened Eskimo Joe’s as a bar back in the 1970s. Clark thinks that though this law is only for those five days, it was a big step in terms of Oklahoma being modernized in terms of liquor laws.
“I am very pleased that it passed. We have always been under the most restrictive laws,” Clark said. “When liquor by the drink first became legal in Oklahoma, our county opted for the most restrictive version of that law we could have. Finally, we did get the Sundays removed from our restriction six or seven years ago and now we get these five holidays so that will be nice. And we are only open on three of them so it is not really much of a difference-maker for us. Thanksgiving and Christmas are the only two days of the year we close.”
Clark said it will finally put Payne County on a level playing field with metropolitan areas like Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
“Alcohol is a small percentage of our sales, but you want to be on a level playing field with other counties and have more offerings that our guests would expect,” Clark said.
