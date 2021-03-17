After skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Stillwater Home and Garden show is making a comeback this weekend at the Payne County Expo Center.
The North Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association, has filled two buildings with companies providing a variety of products and services, whether you need your floor steam-cleaned, you’re looking for an internet provider or you need a new roof, you’ll find a company that can help.
“It’s everything you could want for your home, all in one place,” Brenda Marlow, Operations Management Consultant for the North Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association said.
All booth spaces must be staffed, so each exhibitor will have people there to answer questions.
Everyone attending is being encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain recommended social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the facility.
People who attend will receive free seedling trees and are eligible for hourly $100 drawings and the Easter Bunny will be circulating in the crowd for photos with children.
The concession stand will be open with food from Purdy Q.
With people spending more time at home during the past year, the home improvement industry is booming, Marlow said.
DIYers will find the supplies they need for projects or the information and professionals they find at the show might help them decide whether they should really take them on.
People looking for contractors will have a chance to check out their options.
There will also be a wide selection of live plants to brighten up porches, decks and yards.
People can download the Home and Garden Savings Pass for special deals and discounts from exhibitors.
It also provides $2 savings on admission to the show.
You’ll find a link to the Home and Garden Savings pass at visitstillwater.org or ncohba.org.
Marlow she hopes people will come to the Expo Center and check out the offerings.
“I’m sure you can find something you need out there,” she said.
Twitter: @mcharles NP
