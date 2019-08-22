Jessie, Ashley, Preston and Fayth Bates, who live at 1010 Hillside Drive in Perry, suffered a devastating loss of their family home Friday night. The family was uninsured.
Jessie is a journeyman for Adams Heating and Air of Stillwater and might have rescued your family’s air conditioner on a hot summer day. Ashley works for Guthrie Head Start. Preston, 10 and Fayth, 6, both attend Perry Schools.
Oklahomans know how to help others, so many friends, neighbors and strangers are coming to their aid. A community fundraiser has been scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Nazarene, 829 Jackson Street, Perry. Many churches are coming together in Christ-like service. A multi-faith work day is being organized for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 31. To sign up to help with this event, contact Christine Hurst at 405-747-0909.
Accounts in behalf of the Bates family have been initiated at First Bank and Trust of Perry and Bank First in Stillwater.
Cash, checks, gas and restaurants giftcards or purchased items are being collected by Guthrie Head Start.
The following items are needed: Furniture, laundry soap, hygiene items, laundry baskets, cleaning supplies, towels, pots, pans, twin bed, dining room table and chairs, dressers, all household items, no clothing please. For more information regarding efforts to help this family, contact neighbor, Kelli Smith at 580-370-1362.
