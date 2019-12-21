The Humane Society of Stillwater is seeking a Home for the Holidays for shelter dogs like Randy. The program places dogs in temporary foster homes while the Humane Society offices are closed over the Christmas holiday. All food and supplies are provided. All you need to provide is time and love. Anyone interested should go to the Humane Society, 1710 S. Main St., by 5 p.m. Saturday or 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Eight more dogs still need holiday homes.

For more information call 405-377-1701.