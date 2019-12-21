Have you got some extra time and love to give over the holidays? The Stillwater Humane Society is looking for temporary foster families for their resident dogs again this year as part of their Home for the Holidays program.
The program gives the dogs a break from living at the shelter, provides a chance for someone who might be considering adopting the chance to try a dog out and helps the Humane Society over the Christmas holiday, a time when the offices are closed and volunteers can be scarce.
The Humane Society will be closed Monday-Wednesday. Animals can be returned on Thursday, although each holiday home will be provided with an emergency number in case there is a problem and the dog needs to be returned early.
At press time, eight dogs were still waiting for holiday foster homes.
Anyone interested in helping should go to the Humane Society of Stillwater, 1710 S. Main St. until 5 p.m. on Saturday or 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
All food and supplies, including crates, toys and treats are provided by the Humane Society. All you need to provide is love.
For more information follow the Humane Society of Stillwater on Facebook and call the Humane Society office at 405-377-1701.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.