Buckets of water were used by homeowners and bystanders when their shed caught fire.
The Stillwater Fire Department was dispatched Monday to south of Highway-51 between Shiloh and Prairie Road.
"They had most of the fire out when I got there, "The Battalion Chief on scene, Rhyner Arthur said, for the most part, the only thing left burning was the wooden part of the shed.
Rhyner said the cause of the fire is not yet known, but the point of origin was the metal shed on the property.
According to Rhyner, the residents and bystanders had buckets of water they dumped on the fire before the SFD arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.