HomeGoods will open a new store in Stillwater on Thursday. The new store is located in the Pioneer Square Shopping Center at 619 N. Perkins Rd.
HomeGoods provides an ever changing selection of high-quality merchandise at excellent values. With prices generally 20%-60% below full-price retailers’ (including department, specialty, and major online retailers) regular prices on comparable merchandise, the HomeGoods shopping experience is fun and inviting. From top brands and designers to exciting finds from all over the world, HomeGoods offers an inspiring selection in countless styles for every room of the house.
“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” states John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods. “With a large variety of merchandise from around the world, customers will always find thrilling values in our treasure hunt shopping experience. We are happy to provide Stillwater with a new HomeGoods.”
HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.
Local shoppers can enjoy the newest HomeGoods store opening on March 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. All stores, including the newest openings, have updated health and wellness practices to help protect the health and well-being of customers and Associates. Those practices include:
Requiring face coverings (except for young children and those with health conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering)
Enhanced cleaning protocols
Frequently cleaned carts
Protective shields at the registers
Encouraging social distancing
To learn more, visit https://www.homegoods.com/customer-info
STORE FACTS & FEATURES
Location: Pioneer Square Shopping Center at 619 North Perkins Rd
Size: Approximately 23,600 Sq. Ft., respectively
Regular hours: Monday-Sat 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sun 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. with Senior Shopping Hours on Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Store hours may shift. For more up to date hours and additional HomeGoods locations, please visit HomeGoods.com/locator.
HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
In celebration of its new store location, HomeGoods will contribute to the Stillwater community by presenting a donation to Wings of Hope Family Crisis Center. Their mission is to break the cycle of violence by providing safety, hope and empowerment by providing safe shelter and individual and group counseling to those impacted by domestic violence, and well as a 24 hour crisis help line for those in need of assistance.
HomeGoods shoppers can find tips and inspiration via the HomeGoods blog, The Art of Finding, found on HomeGoods.com, The Goods app, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.
ABOUT HOMEGOODS
HomeGoods operates more than 800 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. October 31, 2020, TJX operated over 4,500 stores including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com, in the U.S.; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls in Canada; and T.K. Maxx in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, as well as Homesense in the U.K. and Ireland, and tkmaxx.com in the U.K. For a look inside HomeGoods, please visit https://www.homegoods.com/virtualtour.
