Homeland (HAC, Inc.), an Oklahoma employee-owned company, announces that they have entered into an agreement to buy five supermarket locations from RPCS, Inc.
Four of the stores are bannered as Food Pyramid with two in Ponca City, OK, one in Stillwater, OK and one in Bartlesville, OK. Also, part of this acquisition is the Ponca City Discount Foods in Ponca City, OK. Homeland will allow all existing employees to apply for positions with HAC, Inc. The stores will be operated by HAC, Inc. on a rolling schedule beginning early November.
HAC, Inc. currently operates stores in Bartlesville but will be expanding into Stillwater and Ponca City for the first time. HAC, Inc. will operate the stores under their existing banners until early 2020 when the Food Pyramid stores will be rebranded as Homeland. Homeland will also continue to operate the existing pharmacies and convenience store locations.
All locations will add more Made in Oklahoma and signature Homeland items over the next few months. Plans include replacing registers and upgrading existing facilities.
“As an Oklahoma City based company, Homeland is excited to increase our family of employee owners while serving many new customers and building upon our mission of being a company of “Oklahomans feeding Oklahomans” said Marc Jones, CEO and President. “We have worked hard to ensure that this transition is smooth and meets the needs of all Food Pyramid and Ponca City Discount customers. As official sponsors of both OU and OSU athletics, we are especially excited to have a location in Oklahoma State University’s home of Stillwater.”
