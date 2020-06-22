A homicide suspect from Stillwater is wanted in Tulsa, and has still not been found according to law enforcement.
Taylor Alcorn Gainey, 32, of Stillwater was charged Monday with first-degree manslaughter in Tulsa.
The Stillwater Police Department and their Special Operations Team assisted the Tulsa Police Department in serving a warrant Monday morning at 410 W. 9th Ave. A News Press records search for the address revealed that it was owned by Taylor Gainey.
“The 400 and 500 blocks of W. 9th Ave were closed down for approximately two hours as officers attempted to make contact,” Capt. Kyle Gibbs of SPD said.
Several tactics were by SOT in an effort to get Gainey out of the residence, including a tactical vehicle to punch through the door and the use of a robot.
“Many attempts at verbal contact were made, though unsuccessfully. Officers also tried using gas in an effort to get the suspect to exit the house safely,” Gibbs said.
Eventually officers went into the residence and it was confirmed Gainey was not there.
Neither SPD nor Tulsa PD would say who the suspect was. Tulsa Homicide Detective, Jason White said, “It was a homicide of one individual in Tulsa.”
White said the homicide happened before midnight on Sunday.
Fox 23 News reported on Sunday that Gainey was accused of shooting his brother, Sean Gainey, after an altercation.
“Detectives from Tulsa PD completed the search of the residence from evidence. The search for the suspect continues,” Gibbs said.
Gainey is considered to be armed and dangerous by law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.