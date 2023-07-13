More than 40 alumni of Booker T. Washington High School gathered on Friday and Saturday – the first reunion since COVID-19 – to remember their days attending the all-Black school on West 12th Avenue.
Some graduated from the eighth grade, a few attended Washington School but graduated from Stillwater High School and two were from the graduating class of 1956 – the last class who graduated before the school was desegregated.
The process for the Washington students’ integration into the Stillwater Public School system began in 1956, and only a few classmates at the reunion were a part of that last graduating class.
Marquetta Simmons Dean was one of them.
“They wanted to close it down before that, and we refused to go because we had been there from the first grade all the way up and were going to be the last,” Dean said. “We didn’t want to go, you know? We just kind of fussed about it, so they didn’t close it down until after our class graduated.”
Seven graduates framed a picture of the senior class – one of the many pictures posted on a wall at the reunion Friday evening at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Their class motto was added to the bottom of the poster and read, “Don’t wait for something to turn up – turn it up!”
The only alumni in attendance from the 1956 graduating class were John Reed Jr. and Marquetta Simmons Dean. Two others are still alive. One lives in Stillwater and one lives in Denver.
When Reed was 11 years old, his family moved to Stillwater from Oklahoma City so his father could pastor the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, which, at the time, was located at West 11th Avenue and South Knoblock Street.
That was August 1949.
With five sisters and two brothers, his household was a busy place, but he said his memories of living in Stillwater were special. After graduation, he attended Langston University where he received his bachelor’s degree in theology.
Reed, 85, who drove up from Oklahoma City where he has pastored the Fairview Baptist Church for 60 years, left Stillwater after graduating but came back to visit on multiple occasions.
“It’s been a long journey, but there’s so many memories here in this community,” Reed said. “I enjoy coming back, visiting with those I still know here. It’s just good to come home … it’s really home to me.”
Most of the classmates in attendance were in younger grades than Reed. One of his classmates, Benny Westbrook, attended school with him from sixth grade until 11th grade, then left to join the Air Force.
“We played football, basketball everything together all the way through,” Reed said. “He and I, there’s not too many of us left. Naturally, we’re the oldest in this room.”
The seven graduates from 1956 included Raymond Shinnault.
“He was real close to my heart,” Reed said.
There was Jo Ann Millsap and Christine Linzy, who was like a sister to Reed, he said.
Hermon Holloway was older than the rest of them, but that was because he served in the Army and then came home to finish his education.
There was also Erma Jean Brown.
Reed pointed to a picture of the Washington School state class C basketball champions of 1956, when his team won, 51-43, over Macomb.
“I’m right there,” he said.
Reed hopes that the Washington School renovation project will include a place where young people can play sports, perhaps a community agency that would minister to the lives of people. It was an idea that several alumni mentioned during the evening.
“Naturally, it will never be a school, so if they can save it and turn it into some type of other agency or something in the community that can bless the lives of people, I would love to see that,” Reed said.
Karen Washington, who coordinated the reunion, later said the alumni enjoyed the extra festivities on Saturday, which included a banquet and speech by Laura Arata, a professor and historian from Oklahoma State University who has led the efforts to restore the building.
“They were happy with Dr. Arata’s information and the plan to keep their legacy alive,” Washington said.
The only thing that saddened her was that when the school won the state championship, they were never recognized and no trophies were given. Only four are still alive who played and won the championship.
With hopeful days ahead, they may yet be recognized.
Arata led a team of students to assess the building’s structure in 2021. She said her students care about helping with the ongoing project.
“I hear a lot of hope in the community but also skepticism, which is fair,” Arata said. “There are a lot of offers of help from the younger generation, which is incredible. The running theme with this building is how much it captures people and makes them care.”
Meanwhile, the memories of their days at Washington School brought smiles – and quiet moments – for many in attendance on Friday.
“You know, there’s so many memories there for all of us,” Reed said. “The Lord has been good, He’s been great to me, and I’m just grateful to still be around where I can come and enjoy and remember.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.