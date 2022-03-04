For the past 10 years, Turning Point Therapeutic Riding Center employees have brought mini horses to Highland Park Elementary to encourage first-graders to get excited about reading through the HorseTales Literacy Program. On Friday, they added Will Rogers Elementary school for the first time.
Four classes of first-graders from Highland Park Elementary and three classes from Will Rogers Elementary lined up to meet Sparky and Baxter, take a photo, and get the book “Little Black, A Pony.”
Natalea Watkins, an instructor and mentor there, has been heavily involved in bringing excitement back to reading and she said she was overjoyed to include a new school.
“We’re excited that we are finally able to extend the successful literacy program to other schools,” Watkins said.
Highland Park and Will Rogers schools are both Title I schools, which means they receive federal grants to help kids reach the state’s academic standards.
Watkins said kids aren’t the only ones affected by this program, teachers and parents are too. She spoke of previous years where teachers cried watching kids who weren’t interested in reading get excited.
Watkins said that reading levels at Highland Park have skyrocketed since the program started, and most kids are reading at higher grade levels.
Nora, a six-year-old at Highland Park, said she loves horses, and she was very excited to meet Baxter and Sparky. She also said she was excited about her new book.
“I’m really excited to meet the horseys. I want to meet both of them,” she said.
Nora wasn’t the only kid mesmerized by Friday’s festivities. Some kids hadn’t ever been around horses, while others said they had. One of the kids who goes by Ash knew some of the instructors because she participates in horseback riding.
Ash said she was excited to take pictures with the horses. She also recognized the book because her brother got one.
Watkins said reading is essential for developing kids’ minds, and seeing the excitement for reading is one of the reasons they do this program. She said it changes the kids’ lives.
“We think reading is super important and if you get to where you can read as a first-grader, then just think how the rest of your school is going to go,” she said. “It’s going to go great.”
For the next six weeks, the kids will practice reading the book, so when they go on their field trip in April, they can read to the horses and participate in several horse-related activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.