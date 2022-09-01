Republican candidate for Oklahoma House District 34 Andrew Muchmore has withdrawn his petition asking for a new election in his party’s runoff primary. That clears the way for his opponent Andrew Baughman’s victory – by a 12-vote margin – to be certified.
Payne County District Judge Phillip Corley issued an order Thursday morning that noted the petition had been withdrawn by the petitioner and said the results of the election would stand.
Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein told the News Press the Election Board would meet Friday to certify the results of the Aug. 23 election to determine which Republican candidate will face incumbent Rep. Trish Ranson, D- Stillwater, in the November general election.
Muchmore’s filing cited clerical irregularities that he maintained put the validity of the vote in question in at least four precincts. He asked that the votes cast in those precincts be thrown out, which he said would have made it mathematically impossible to determine who had won.
If his argument had swayed Corley, a new runoff would have been scheduled in November and Gov. Kevin Stitt would have had to call a special election in January to determine the representative for House District 34, Ranson previously said.
Muchmore released a statement Wednesday night that said he was withdrawing his petition but doubled down on his claims of procedural irregularities by precinct workers and improper sign placement by Baughman’s campaign.
After much deliberation, reflection and prayer, I have withdrawn the voting irregularities petition for the House District 34 runoff election. The petition was submitted after observing election irregularities and illegal activity performed by the opposing campaign that could potentially turn over an election as close as the 11 votes that separate this election, or at least justify the call for a new election as additional irregularities have been discovered since filing the petition.
However, the cost of a new election would not only be the taxpayer’s burden, but would also cause possible confusion among the voters as this would not only reschedule the runoff and the general election, it would also leave our district without a representative until a postponed election in January. I care too much about the residents of our community and will not lay that burden on them.
I call for and will continue to fight for transparency and the rectification of irregularities to ensure election integrity is delivered to the voters. I also call for an investigation to reveal all unlawful activities performed by the opposing campaign. Our home, Stillwater, is an amazing community and deserves nothing less than honesty, integrity and equality. We deserve better, we deserve more!
Volunteers in several precincts had failed to sign at least one of three copies of the tapes printed from their voting machines. Those signatures by three workers confirm the count began at zero and ended with the actual number of ballots cast at the site.
Klein said there is redundancy in the process and she was confident the signatures would be found on another copy of the tape that had been sealed in a box with the marked ballots. Those sealed boxes are kept under guard by the Payne County Sheriff’s Office until the election results are finalized.
Muchmore also alleged in his petition that Baughman’s campaign placed a large number of signs near the entrances to places where people were voting. While that might not have actually violated the letter of the state statute against campaigning within 300 feet of a ballot box – known as electioneering – he believed it violated the “spirit” or intent of the law.
Klein said any complaints about electioneering, a misdemeanor offense, were referred to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office for investigation on Election Day.
