A 75-year-old man was killed Sunday evening when his residence caught fire.
The structure fire occurred Sunday around 9:26 p.m. in the 9000 block of east Cannon Pass Road near Ingalls.
The investigators believe the fire was caused by a malfunction in the house, possibly the central heat and air unit which was located in the hallway.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Agent, Anthony Reed, the fire was ruled accidental.
The name of the resident was not released because Reed didn’t know if the next of kin had been notified.
Donny Howard, another State Fire Marshal’s Agent said,“Ingalls Fire Department, Stillwater Fire department and the Payne County Sheriff's Office did an exceptional job extinguishing the fire.”
According to Reed, the fire didn’t spread to any other residences.
