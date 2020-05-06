OKLAHOMA CITY — House Republicans overwhelmingly advanced a bill critics say would add new barriers for Oklahomans trying to vote safely using absentee ballots during the pandemic.
Senate Bill 210 requires voters to attach a photocopy of a form of identification to their absentee ballot affidavit — if they choose not to have the affidavit notarized with the signature witnessed by two people. It also establishes an alternative process for delivering absentee ballots to Oklahomans living in long-term care facilities.
Wednesday’s 74-26 vote was largely along party lines.
The measure, initially referred to as the Pay for Success Act, cropped up less than 48 hours after Oklahoma’s highest court ruled against the state. Oklahoma Supreme Court justices overturned the absentee ballot notary requirement because of concerns it could pose a significant barrier for voters during the pandemic.
The court ruled voters could self-notarize under the penalty of perjury during the upcoming elections.
Oklahoma was just one of three states that required a notary or a witness.
The court ruling was designed to help Oklahomans — including those with compromised immune systems — safely vote from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, said his measure would cut down on voter fraud now that there is no absentee ballot notary verification requirement for the first time in 18 years.
“Most people would just send in their ballots without a notary,” he said. “We would be one of a handful of states to send in a ballot measure without any way to verify (a voter’s identity).”
Kannady said voter fraud is already happening. One county election board already had more than 50 requests for ballots in just a day, he said. Normally, there are just a handful.
Democrats, though, questioned whether that spike in ballot requests were from legitimate voters afraid to go out during the pandemic.
They also questioned the timing of the changes given that a popular, but controversial Medicaid expansion proposal will be on June’s ballot.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said it’s ironic how the Legislature is allowing its members to vote from home for safety reasons during the pandemic, but lawmakers refuse to allow voters the same privilege. She said voters shouldn’t have to leave their house to cast a ballot.
“The voter fraud argument is really just a way for Republicans to try to make it more difficult to vote,” she said. “We don’t have widespread voter fraud. Even in the states that don’t have a notary requirement, they don’t have widespread fraud (either). We just don’t have voter fraud. That is sort of a convenient argument for Republicans to make.”
She also said it’s awfully privileged for lawmakers to say the cost of a copy may not be a barrier for voters.
Some lawmakers feared the state’s high poverty or homelessness rates may suppress the vote. They also noted many Oklahomans have told them they don’t have printers at home.
State Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said her father is among the Oklahomans without access to a copy machine or notary public. She questioned how other physically incapacitated Oklahomans will be able comply with the new requirement.
“If he has a picture of his ID, he can send it to you, and you could print it and give it to him,” Kannady fired back. “There are many, many ways for people to at least get a copy of their identification without at least having exposure to anything.”
Munson said lawmakers are just assuming people have access to electronics. Not all people do.
The plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case expressed “deep disappointment” in the House vote..
“While not at all unexpected, it is still heartbreaking that the majority in the Oklahoma House of Representatives put their own political interests ahead of the safety of absentee voters,” said Jan Largent, president of the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma.
The plantiffs said the measure merely replaces one voting access barrier with another. The bill, which also calls for the reinstatement of ballot notarization in 2021, also sets the stage for more expensive and unnecessary legal battles, the plaintiffs warned.
“This action would be a possible death sentence for immunocompromised Oklahomans who would have to choose between voting and possible exposure to COVID-19,” Largent said. “The action is nothing less than the suppression of votes from a class of Oklahomans who, through no fault of their own, are at greater risk of illness and death from COVID-19. It is, in a word, unconscionable.”
State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said fraud still exists. During his last election, he said votes came in from people living at 20 empty lots in one neighborhood that had no houses.
“It’s important that I stand here today and I fight again for every Oklahoman so their vote counts and the fraud stops,” he said. “We need to be fighting for verification. We can’t have votes that come in from death rolls.”
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said he voted yes because constituents spoke loud and clear when they approved State Question 746 that dealt with voter identification at the ballot box. They made clear they wanted to stop fraud at the polls by requiring photo identification when voting, he said.
Martinez said people always will game the system regardless of the steps lawmakers take.
“(But) this will simply make it harder for these people to do so,” he said.
The Senate has not yet taken up the measure.
