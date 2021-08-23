Stillwater Springs is a new 128-unit housing addition on the east side of Stillwater’s city limits and north of 19th Avenue.
The addition was started three years ago, and is quickly finishing completion.
Michael T. Reynolds, a surveyor from Tishomingo, appeared Monday before the Payne County Board of County Commissioners at their weekly meeting to present a draft plat for future approval from the commissioners. The plat shows the roads and lots for the 40-acre development.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett asked that the plat be revised to show a signature line for each commissioner and to have next to the signatures a statement that the commissioners were not accepting responsibility for maintaining the roads in the addition.
Chairman Chris Reding confirmed with Reynolds that the addition was not in a flood plain and wanted a letter documenting that fact from the Payne County Floodplain Board. Reynolds plans to revise the plat and present it to the commissioners for final approval.
“We want to encourage business development in Payne County,” Reding said.
According to property manager Destiny Packard, the development currently has 25 houses rented on the east side of the addition.
An additional 20 houses have been completed and are available to rent.
Houses are being completed in the middle of the addition and on the west side, which will soon be available for renting.
The addition was developed through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and targets households with lower income. The income limits vary based upon the number of persons in the household and range from an annual household income of $27,480 for one person to $51,720 for eight persons.
A three-bedroom home rents for $872 per month, and a four-bedroom home rents for $972 per month. Each home has a two-car garage. The monthly rental includes water and sewer services. Tenants will need to pay for electricity in the all-electric homes, which is provided by Central Electric Cooperative, and waste management, which is provided by the City of Stillwater.
Packard said the landlord will accept housing assistance through Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937, tribal assistance and funds through the Community Cares Act for persons who lost their jobs due to COVID-19. The landlord is LW Development, LLC based in Ardmore which has built housing developments in several rural towns across Oklahoma.
Reynolds said the three years it has taken to build Stillwater Springs is longer than other developments which were located within the city limits of the other communities. Issues with providing utility services to the addition and issues concerning potential annexation to the City of Stillwater contributed to the delay in development of the property, noted Reynolds. Payne County Commissioners have not approved zoning ordinances but have adopted regulations to ensure structures are not built in a flood plain.
Stillwater Springs also has eight houses under construction that are not subject to the low-income limits of most the of the addition.
Packard said those houses will be rented at the market rate, which will be determined at a later time.
The housing addition is in District 3, where Commissioner Rocky Blazier is working to improve 19th Street between Jardot Road and Brush Creek Road. Blazier plans to have new asphalt laid on the roadway this fall.
“Our tenants will appreciate having the road paved,” Packard said.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved a contract with Sequoyah Enterprises for juvenile detention at the rate of $31.50 per day.
• The commissioners approved an agreement with the Town of Ripley to assist in repairing or maintaining the roads and alleys in the town. “We do this to help smaller communities in Payne County,” Reding said. The town pays for materials for the roadways and the County provides the equipment and labor for the maintenance.
• The commissioners consented to the change in ownership of Timmons Oil Company to Fleet Fuels, LLC for providing materials to the county under a previously approved contract.
• The commissioners also approved paying 111 weekly purchase orders totaling $155,910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.