Editor’s note: This is the seventh part in an ongoing series by the News Press.
CUSHING – The Cushing Police Department has reported a total of 16 sexually-based offenses to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations over the past two years.
Of those 16 cases, eight were adult offenses.
Investigating sexual assault cases
Deputy Chief Nick Myers said they try to utilize a victim-friendly investigation process for sexual assaults.
“Taking into account the trauma the victim has been through while trying to understand recollection of information may require more than just one interview with the victim,” he said.
Cushing only has one investigator at this time, but all sworn officers are able to investigate sexual assault cases.
Challenges officers face at the Cushing Police Department
Myers said sexual assault cases are hard to investigate on many levels and usually have minimal evidence.
Most sexual assault cases are he said or she said, Myers said.
“We must rely on victim, witness and alleged offender statements and their willingness to cooperate throughout the entirety of the process,” he said. “It would be easy if these were cut and dry cases with physical and DNA evidence or confessions every time, but that is not the case and understanding this is a hard concept to grasp.”
Interviewing victims of sexual assault
Myers said the officers at the Cushing Police Department are specially trained to help victims who have gone through traumatic experiences.
“We understand that victims need time to process events and that sequencing said events may be difficult,” he said.
Myers said while keeping the victims in mind, they try to conduct interviews with patience.
Reasons victims may not report a sexual assault
Myers said there is a stigma around crimes such as sexual assaults and that could be a reason survivors don’t report.
“Additionally, people do not want to believe such crimes occur as often as they do and therefore, victims are often fearful they will not be believed,” he said.
Myers also said survivors may feel ashamed or like they “deserved” it in some way.
“While none of this is fair, it is the reality of what many victims feel,” Myers said.
Relationship between the District Attorney’s Office and Cushing Officers
Law enforcement and prosecutors need to have a good working relationship for things to run smoothly, but in the end the prosecutors determine if a case is filed.
“We have an outstanding relationship with the DA’s office and feel there is an open-door policy that allows communication both ways to ensure victims’ needs are met while also trying to secure a solid judicial process,” Myers said.
Issues Perkins Police Department faces with instances of sexual assault
PERKINS–The Perkins Police Department has had one adult sexually based offense for the past two years.
Chief Bob Ernst said, the case involved a special needs victim and through the investigation it was determined the assault never happened and the case was closed.
Challenges Perkins Police Officers face
Juvenile victims are interviewed at the Saville Center and adult victims are interviewed by an investigator at the police station.
Ernst said their officers don’t face any challenges related to sexual assault other than the difficult trauma the victims have after being assaulted.
PPD’s relationship with the District Attorney’s Office
Debra Vincent, Assistant District Attorney said she is usually in constant contact with investigators regarding rape allegations.
“We have a good relationship with the District Attorney’s Office. We are able
to communicate openly with the District Attorney’s Office and we appreciate that,” Ernst said.
Interviewing victims of sexual assault
As mentioned before, juveniles are interviewed at the Saville Center and adults are interviewed by an investigator.
Ernst said they are currently in the process of remodeling the Perkins Police Department to better assist adult victims.
“We are also in the process of a complete remodel of the police department, which includes the addition of an advocate room,” he said.
The advocate room will be used by officers or investigators to interview victims.
Ernst also said partnering agencies will be able to use the advocate room if needed.
“The goal is to provide a space that can be used by these partner agencies to provide services to our residents as needed,” he said. “I have been visiting with the Director of Wings of Hope and they have taken an active role in setting this room up so we can ensure it is used to its potential.”
Reasons why victims may not want to report
Ernst said there are several reasons for why victims may not report a rape to law enforcement.
“Feelings such as embarrassment and fear can come into play at times. There are
Also victims that are threatened and or brainwashed by their attackers,” Ernst said.
The chief said there are many feelings involved in sexually based offenses and these crimes are complex.
