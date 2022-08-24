Payne County voters have at times been outliers in state elections, bucking trends from other counties, but the only real difference for local Republicans in Tuesday’s runoff was who they wanted for the State School Superintendent.
Payne County voters slightly favored April Grace over the winner of the Republican nomination for Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters.
Statewide, Walters won the runoff with 53.4 percent of the vote. Payne County gave April Grace about 52 percent of the vote, with 2,837 choosing Grace out of 5,445 voters. In the June primary, Walters led with 42.6 percent of the Payne County vote.
Multiple times throughout his campaign and in an official position of Secretary of Education, Walters singled out Stillwater Public Schools. Earlier this year he demanded SPS create a policy that students could only use restrooms that aligned with their gender at birth. Most recently, Walters told SPS to “remove pornography” from its libraries. SPS had not been accused specifically of having pornography in any of its libraries, though local parents did request at last month’s board meeting some literature with sexual content and coarse language be removed from libraries.
Walters had most of his success in Payne County’s large western precinct, where he picked up 230 votes to 193 for Grace.
That school superintendent race was the most popular among Payne County voters, while the unexpired-term Senate Republican runoff was the most popular across the state. The runoff was won by Rep. Markwayne Mullin, with 65 percent of the vote over T.W. Shannon. Payne County went 61.5 percent for Mullin.
A more contested race among Payne County Republicans was State Treasurer. In that race, Todd Russ won with 55.5 percent of the vote over Clark Jolley. Payne County gave Russ only 50.5 percent of the vote.
On the other side of voting swings, Payne County favored incumbent Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn and Kim David in the Corporation Commissioner race at a much higher percentage than the rest of the state. Osborn topped Sean Roberts with 53.01 percent of the vote state-wide. Payne County gave her almost 60 percent of its vote. David won over Todd Thomsen with 59 percent of the vote across the state. She received 68.1 percent of the Payne County vote.
Only 1,544 Democrats and Independents showed up to the polls to weigh in on the Democratic Senate runoff.
The local numbers came very close to how the rest of the state voted. Madison Horn won with 65.48 percent of the state vote over Jason Bollinger. Payne County gave Horn 64.96 percent of the vote.
