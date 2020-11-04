Out of the almost 43,000 registered voters in Payne County, 29,583 cast a ballot for president, the most popular race in the county.
Out of those, 29,583, some 123 Payne County voters filled in the square next to music mogul Kanye West. He actually outperformed all other Independents for Payne County votes, though Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen managed 671.
President Donald Trump, as most might have guessed since he carried the county so easily in 2016, dominated Payne County voting with 17,778 or 60 percent of the vote. Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up 10,881 votes, or 36.78 percent.
Much like is playing out across the country, mail-in votes very much favored Biden, who had 3,053 absentee mail votes in Payne County to Trump’s 1,498. Biden had a slight lead in early in-person voting at 2,180 to 2,025. Trump won Election Day by almost 7,000 votes.
Breaking down by precincts, Stillwater continued a bit of a progressive streak, with 10 of its precincts going for Biden. There were even a handful of precincts won by Republican Sen. Tom Dugger in the State Senate race that went blue for Biden in Stillwater.
In that state senate race, there remained a very blue part of central Stillwater that went with Dugger’s opponent, Rick Dunham, who ended up winning six precincts.
In the U.S. Congressional races, Payne County voted for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s re-election with almost 58 percent of the vote. Challenger Abby Broyles picked up 37 percent of the vote. She even managed to outperform Joe Biden in Payne County, with 10,988 votes. Rep. Frank Lucas performed better than Trump or Inhofe, picking up 19,746 votes, beating out challenger Zoe Midyett with 67.29 percent of the vote.
The most popular politician for Payne County voters was Todd Hiett for Corporation Commission, who had nearly 75 percent of Payne County’s votes at 20,437. The Republican did not have a Democratic challenger, but was instead opposed by Libertarian Todd Hagopian.
Payne County echoed state totals when it came to state questions. County voters went No on SQ805, the enhanced sentencing reform, at about 56 percent. It went No on SQ 814, which would have changed the formula of funding for TSET to help pay for the state’s share of Medicare, at about 59 percent.
Perhaps another sign of how SQ 805 was seen between progressives and conservatives, Yes votes outnumbered No votes about 2 to 1 in absentee mail. No votes on SQ 814 outnumbered Yes votes in mail-in, early voting and on Election Day.
