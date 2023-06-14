The largest shortage of homes in the United States is in the price range that middle-income buyers can afford, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors.
It doesn’t take a professional economist to know housing costs rise when the demand exceeds the supply.
Even the Stillwater market, like many others around the country, has seen a substantial rise. The average Stillwater home value is $231,000, up 35 percent over the past five years and goes to pending in around 16 days, according to the Zillow Home Value Index.
If a person were to save 20 percent of the U.S. median income, it would take 45 months to save up for a 10 percent down payment on the average Stillwater home. In Oklahoma City, someone would have to save for 39 months and 38 months in Tulsa.
That doesn’t seem like a huge difference but doesn’t consider the fact that nearly half of people 18 to 34 are rent-burdened – meaning 30 percent or more of their income goes to rent. Plus, the resumption of student loan payments set to begin in August might cause would-be first-time homebuyers to reconsider.
These are among the people the City of Stillwater is eager to help in the effort to expand home ownership opportunities inside city limits. Its Homebuyers Assistance Program provides up to $5,000 for a down payment and/or closing costs to homebuyers
During the City’s 2019 Fiscal Year, there was a fund that had been left over from the previous homebuyers assistance program, and the City Council decided to reinstate it. Since that time, the program has annually funded $75,000 toward homebuyers assistance, CFO Melissa Reames said.
“You can be a first-time homebuyer, a first-time-to-Stillwater homebuyer and you can fall into the category of low to moderate income or home repair,” Reames said. “We have put funding into each one of those three pots, so the home repair pot has money. We just haven’t had that many people apply.”
Grants Manager Shelly Crynes said about $15,000 of the program’s funding goes toward the low to moderate income path, and the remainder goes to first-time homebuyers.
Recipients must complete an application and be deemed income eligible. They then must live in the value, which must be closed at less than $250,000, for seven years as their primary residence. A deed restriction will be filed and then released if the contract is not violated within the seven-year period of affordability.
For home repairs, a second mortgage will be filed at the time of the repairs and would be released at the end of the seventh year if there were no violations.
Along with the program, the City offers free classes to first-time homebuyers that covers types of insurance, types of loans, expenses that come with owning a home, choosing a location and more. Those wishing to participate can fill out an online form.
Reames said the City’s homebuyers assistance is “a huge infusion of encouragement for people to be homebuyers and get out of the rental market.”
“Based on my experience, people have a hard time coming up with a down payment and closing costs,” Reames said. “The City saying ‘we believe in home ownership and we’re willing to put our money where our mouth is’ encourages people that might not necessarily think they could be home owners.”
