The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is now suggesting that people who have to make essential trips wear a face-covering.
The CDC is not recommending the kind of N95 masks needed by medical professions, but a cloth face cover or dust mask could help keep people from spreading droplets.
Materials needed:
Fabric
Two elastic bands
A length of ribbon (optional)
Instructions:
Start with a scarf, bandana or some other piece of fabric. You can make almost anything work but a piece at least the size of a standard bandana – 22 inches square – works best for folding. Reasearch has shown that the material from a pillow case or a 100% cotton T-shirt works very well as a face covering. Jut cut it to size.
Fold the fabric, bringing the bottom edge to the center and the top edge to the center. Repeat the process to get a strip wide enough to cover from your nose to your chin.
Slide a hair elastic over each end of the flattened strip. You can also use sewing elastic that has been tied into a loop, rubber bands or a strip from the hemmed edge or side seam of the T-shirt you’re cutting.
Fold the ends of the scarf toward the center, adjusting the elastic bands to the width of your face.
Overlap the two ends of the folded scarf and tuck one of them into the other end. This is the side you will wear toward your face.
Loop the elatic bands over your ears and place the fabric over your nose and mouth. It should fit snugly.
Notes:
1. If the mask isn’t tight enough at the top and you wear glasses, they will fog up.
2. At least one YouTuber recommends not looping the elastic bands over your ears. She instead runs a length of ribbon through one loop, knots it on the other side and uses the two strips of ribbon as straps place high and low on the back of the head to hold the mask in place. She says it’s a more comfortable option and won’t irritate your ears.
3. Wash the mask after wearing it in public and before wearing it again.
-Michelle Charles
