Terry Essary, the newest Stillwater fire chief, was destined to be a fireman from the time he was born.
“My grandfather and my dad were volunteer firefighters and military veterans, so I grew up in an environment that embraced service and sacrifice,” Essary said.
He didn’t always want to be a firefighter, but after starting as a volunteer firefighter, he knew it would be his career path.
He started as a volunteer for the Stratford Fire Department and said he was focused on the excitement of the job.
“But I immediately saw the importance and influence my chief had on me as an individual and the entire community," Essary said. "I knew early on that this was something that I wanted to pursue."
Essary has worked at the Stillwater Fire Department since 1997.
He said he has some big plans as fire chief and hopes to make things easier for whoever takes over after him.
One of the things he wants to do is relocate fire station No. 2.
“The current building has served us well for over 80 years," Essary said. "But so much has changed in our industry that it’s definitely time to relocate to a more strategic location and create a station that will meet the current and future needs of our department and the community."
Essary also plans to keep his crews at the top with their training and performance. He said he wants everyone who comes into Stillwater to feel safe at all times, something that has been important to him since he became battalion chief.
“Most people never have to call 911, thank goodness," Essary said. "But that doesn’t mean that we can’t add value to their life everyday, because sometimes just making people feel safe is all they need. Obviously we are there to make them feel safe but having them feel safe 24 hours of the day is a big part of that.”
Essary also wants to get involved with the community and make sure they are reaching expectations of everybody in the community and the surrounding areas.
“I also want to foster a culture where people can innovate and be on the leading edge of customer service, emergency scene performance and firefighter health and wellness,” Essary said.
As chief, he handles a variety of issues that come up at the department. He deals with the budget, building relationships within the community and setting the vision for the department.
“And creating an atmosphere where our firefighters can continuously improve, and do their best work in the safest way possible,” he said.
Essary said it hasn’t been easy taking over as chief in the middle of a pandemic, and keeping his crew healthy and making sure they receive the training they need was a challenge he faced.
“Our firefighters are second to none, and I love representing the men and women of Stillwater Fire Department," Essary said. "There is so much fire service history here and I am very excited to help build on that tradition of innovation and excellence."
