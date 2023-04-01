Each Sunday morning, Mary Kate Driggs goes to Granny’s Kitchen with nine friends for breakfast where her portrait hangs on a wall, and she is never charged.
She turned 101 years old on Monday.
Confined to a wheel chair, Driggs is legally blind and can’t hear out of her left ear. She moved to an assisted living center two years ago, but that hasn’t stopped her from staying connected and involved.
“I feel good,” said Mary Kate Driggs. "I cough a lot, but other than that, I'm fine."
Driggs credits several things that helped her reach 101 years of age.
“My belief in God – He helps me,” Driggs said. “I lived a good, clean life. I never smoked. I never drank.”
Driggs moved from California to Stillwater as a teenager and met her husband, Hilary, on her first day in high school. They were married when she was 17 and he was 18 -- a union that lasted for 73 years before he died in 2013.
Her husband served with the Stillwater Police Department as a motorcycle officer and worked his way up to Chief of Police. After they retired, they bought a motorhome and traveled.
The couple raised two daughters, Darlene and Sherry.
“I had a very handsome husband,” Driggs said. "We had a good life."
Jesse Cunningham, who leads a Bible study at Driggs' assisted living center, said that even though Driggs can’t read, her memory is sharp.
“This lady has an extremely positive outlook on life," Cunningham said. "I have never seen her upset with anyone.”
Amber Ridgeway, Activities Coordinator at the assisted living center, said Driggs wants to do every activity.
“She comes to exercise every day,” Ridegway said. “If there’s something going on, she’s right in the middle of it.”
Ridgeway takes Driggs driving around Stillwater, and they often stop by the home where Driggs raised her family. Two blocks from there, her husband once owned an automotive shop.
“Her favorite thing is though just to get out and drive around and see how the town has changed,” Ridgeway said. “We’ll pass certain areas, and she'll bring up memories.”
Cunningham said if he is half as healthy as Driggs when he gets to 100, he’d be happy.
“We tell her all the time that she is an inspiration to us all,” Cunningham said.
