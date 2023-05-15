Buffalo Bills Athletic Trainer Denny Kellington was just doing his job on Jan. 2 – taking care of his team like he had always done.
When Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest, Kellington’s team rushed to his side and performed CPR, saving his life. This courageous act played out on live television during a Monday Night Football broadcast.
“The reason anyone knows Denny Kellington is because of one fateful and near-tragic moment on a football field,” Kellington said. “Our safety Damar Hamlin had a cardiac event that could have ended his life in front of his family, his teammates, his coaches, our athletic training staff and the millions of football fans watching in the stadium or from the comfort of their living room TVs.”
Kellington, an Oklahoma State University alumnus, returned to his alma mater Saturday to speak at OSU’s 146th Spring Commencement Ceremonies. He shared with more than 3,500 graduates how OSU gave him clear direction and the solid foundation he needed for his future career path.
Originally from Midwest City, Oklahoma, Kellington graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in health and human performance in 2000.
Kellington said he is not naturally a public speaker and feels more comfortable “blending into the background.”
“Never in a million years would I have imagined one day returning to Stillwater to deliver a commencement speech at my beloved Oklahoma State,” Kellington said.
Yet after the events of Jan. 2, he was sought after for countless speaking engagements and interview requests. He turned most of them down, but he said yes to OSU and President Kayse Shrum.
Saturday was his first time to speak publicly about his actions on the field that day.
“One, I am genuinely grateful … for the role that this university played in my personal path to success,” Kellington said. “But also I've realized I’m now the experienced guy in the room, and I take my responsibility to share my knowledge with others seriously, hopefully, like a lot of older people did for me when I was the one sitting where you are.”
Kellington told OSU graduates that he was simply doing something he had trained for and practiced daily for years.
“All the attention I've received for simply doing my job has been overwhelming,” Kellington said. “I've said repeatedly that I am not a hero, but I will tell you what I was that day, I was ready.”
He told graduates he hoped that their future paths would not include days like Jan. 2 – but that they should remember that their OSU education has prepared them for any future crises.
“When unexpected doors open, or life changes course, trust that your experiences have led you there and you will be ready,” Kellington said. “Today, as you ponder the next steps of your career, I want you to think about who helped get you here. Be proud of your hard work, but also be grateful for those who cheered you on, those who sacrificed and those who saw potential in you and made sure you knew your capabilities.”
Kellington reminded students of the challenges they had faced, including their first year at OSU and the impact of COVID-19, as well as transitions in learning and personal challenges.
“You have stayed the course, and you are ready,” Kellington said. “…Understand this: small things done with passion and intention have the potential to make a lasting impact with ripple effects that you may never understand.”
Shrum presided over OSU’s commencement ceremonies, along with Kellington; Dr. Ki Cole, OSU faculty chair; Jarold Callahan, OSU A&M Board of Regents chair; and Riley Pritzlaff, Student Government Association president.
“For many of us, our time at OSU represents some of the best times of our lives,” Callahan said. “OSU has played a critical role leading to successful careers and lifelong friendships. On special days, like today, we recognize just how important OSU is to all of us.”
