Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Periods of rain tapering to showers. Areas of freezing rain this evening. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain tapering to showers. Areas of freezing rain this evening. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.