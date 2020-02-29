If you can dodge a wrench, you can host a fundraiser

The five tenets of dodgeball were on display Saturday: Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.
Groups of people, young and old, packed Gameday Sports Complex on state Highway 51 for the 11th year of KLife’s annual dodgeball fundraiser.
The past decade has been held at Sunnybrook Christian Church, but because of conflicting schedules, the parachurch christian ministry program moved the location out to Gameday Sports Complex and the place was packed.
Missy Wikle, a board member of KLife, said the event is probably their biggest fundraiser and it had more people show up than last year.
The dodgeball tournament had an elementary division – starting at third grade – along with a middle school division, a high school division and a division composed of college students and adults.
Wikle said the event usually makes around $10,000 with KLife needing about $98,000 to operate. KLife came to Stillwater in 2006, and while there is a national organization, Wikle said KLife is all locally funded so the fundraisers are a big help.
“We do this in the spring and we have a golf tournament in the fall,” Wikle said. “We are planning a community dinner. We really want to make it more of an opportunity for the families of all these kids to get together and build their community.”
KLife starts at fourth grade, which has students come over on Tuesday nights for Super K night. Middle school students come on Monday nights and high schoolers have their event on Sunday. Wikel said there are about 160 kids involved in KLife. The Stillwater office is at the corner of 10th Avenue and Husband Street.
“It is a chance for kids who go to lots of different churches to be able to hang out with their friends in one place,” Wikle said. “I know for my kids when they were young and did KLife, that is what they loved is that all their friends went to different places but KLife is KLife.”
The money from the fundraiser helps in not only the day-to-day operations, but also for its two full-time directors with Phil Smith as the men’s director and Jenna Rose as the women’s director.
A lot of volunteers help the organization run, and help design events like Saturday’s tournament, but Wikle said they enjoy doing it.
“Everybody comes together and makes it happen. It is a labor of love,” Wikle said.
