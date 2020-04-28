As oil prices went negative for the first time in history, it turned focus once again to Cushing, one of the world’s largest oil storage hubs.
Cushing took center stage because it's the home to a regional oil market that kind of works as a predictor for much of the rest of the world.
Richard Swann, Americas Oil Markets editorial director, was interviewed by CSPAN about falling oil prices. Swann explained how the West Texas Intermediate grade of oil, with its futures contract based in Cushing, is a microcosm for the rest of the world.
“Cushing is full of storage tanks, it’s got millions of millions of millions of barrels of capacity to store oil, but there is a limit to how much of that is actually available. The storage is nearly full,” he said. “As that contract got near the end date of which you can trade, some folks were still left trying to cover positions, and essentially were left holding positions on the futures market but were not able to take physical delivery of the oil. When that happens, you’ve got to sell your position, you’ve got to sell your futures position to someone else. What happens in the market literally when no one wants to buy and storage is getting full, you must sell, so maybe you try to find a buyer at $15, try and find a buyer at $10, still no buyers. You’ve got to chase the market down until you find them.
“What happens in commodity markets, the floor is not zero. There’s nothing logically to stop the price going negative and that’s indeed what happened. Potentially, you’re incurring a cost, a penalty, to the person that has to buy this product. There’s a huge cost right now to finding available storage, and the price went, it’s never been negative before in a huge market like that. That contract, the May contract, has expired, trading in that has finished, it has now moved forward to the next month, June. To a degree, what happened to the May contact on Monday, you could say, for now is a one-off, but it is a sign that there is a huge wider weakness in the global oil market. It’s a massive wake up call for where the floor could be in this whole market.”
As demand has slowed across the world, Cushing was nearing 70 percent capacity, and according to multiple news outlets, the rest of the leasing availability is already spoken for.
“The entire oil industry, I don’t think it’s exaggeration to say this is the biggest crisis it’s ever faced,” Swann said. “This is nothing we’ve ever seen before, this is a scale of readjustment in the market that the industry has never had to cope with. Generally, the industry keeps track of these adjustments in the market, this has happened so quickly and so big there’s no way the industry can react to that oil glut. Right now, we’re in the middle of this readjustment phase. When you don’t want those oil products, that essentially means the refinery pumping them out … there’s no demand for their products … you’ll see refiners turning their productions down as much as they can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.