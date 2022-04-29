Joy Gilbert didn’t expect to help make a historical change when she entered her first year as an English teacher at Elmore City High School. Gilbert had never taught at a public school before this.
She had experience teaching, but she was used to teaching adult skills classes at a vo-tech. One day, she said she was approached by a superintendent who suggested she apply to Elmore, so she did.
“I wasn’t teaching right then ... and so he came in one day, and I kind of thought, I’d like to go back into teaching, but I hadn’t taught in public school,” she said. “When he told me, ‘well, I need an English teacher,’ well, that was my major.”
Gilbert didn’t know what to expect when she showed up for her first day of teaching. What would become a learning experience for her would later become history for small-town Elmore City.
“But the first thing they said, ‘’ You will be the junior class sponsor, but we do not have a prom. Well, you know, that didn’t really bother me because I didn’t really care whether they had a prom or not,” she said.
Gilbert said she was approached by her new students, who asked if she would sponsor the first-ever prom since she was the junior class sponsor.
“They said, ‘would you sponsor a prom if we can get it OKed?’ And I said, ‘Well, I really don’t object to a prom. But I said, they told me that we do not have a prom ... I don’t object to sponsoring it, if you get it OKed,” she said. “So that’s how it started. And then they went about it in the right way. It was a good class.”
Prom banned?
Gilbert said she didn’t know why prom was banned, but she was told it was in place for several decades.
“They had just said they had banned the prom ever since Elmore City had been a town way back when,” she said. “And there were some people that were really against it. But the school board did pass it, 3-2, so we had a prom. And the kids, they were just really doing a good job of presenting it, I think. That was probably the best class I taught when I was teaching because there were so many good students.”
A push for change
Since she was new to teaching high school kids, Gilbert said she was nervous and didn’t know what to expect, but she enjoyed teaching there for 13 years.
“But we had a giggling class ... this class was a smart class. I’d write things on the board and tell them, ‘now copy this down in your notebooks’ I had known I had to keep them busy. And this class, they just giggled at everything,” she said. “And I walked up to my podium one day, and I looked down, and this big kid – he’s a football player kid – had crawled up to the front of the room and was looking up at me just giggling. And I just started laughing. And after that, I was never nervous again. I thought, well, I might as well join them. If they’re gonna giggle. I’ll enjoy it with them. It was a good group.”
A fight to dance
Gilbert said most of the students in that class were straight-A students. When they decided to ask for a prom, the students worked hard and presented it to the school administrators in “the right way.”
“They went to the school board, one of the girls’ fathers was on the school board ... of course, not everyone was for it. There were a few kids that didn’t really want a prom. But they even got a town meeting called where they had some of the pastors of the church speak.”
Gilbert wasn’t going to attend the town hall meeting because, since she was new, she didn’t want anyone to think she influenced the students to ask for a prom. But Gilbert said she had to go to the meeting, so she did.
“So I went, and I didn’t know I hadn’t been trying to influence them. But we had teachers that were against it. And so they wanted to be sure that I wouldn’t be against it, you know, being their sponsor. So that’s what happened. I went there... it was a strange meeting.”
Gilbert continued, “Some of the pastors got up (to) tell their stories. And one of our teachers got up and said, ‘Well, I don’t think we should have a prom.’ He was a shop teacher. He said, ‘because you get these kids out there dancing up close to each other, and this boy will breathe in her ear, and the next thing you know, she’ll get pregnant.’”
Gilbert said at the town hall, they wanted to hear her perspective on having a prom. She said she told them her son was a junior at Wynnewood, and she’d much rather him be at a dance than find “other things to do” to occupy his time.
Stairway to heaven
The night of the prom was strange and unfamiliar to the students. Gilbert said many TV cameras were documenting the dance. Eventually, she said she asked the superintendent to have the cameras off so the students could dance.
“And he said, ‘’ Well, let me handle that. They didn’t want me to go tell him to offload cameras. They were enjoying it too,” she said. “But, eventually, they cut them some on the TV because they had two or three channels.”
Gilbert said even though the prom was a success, not everyone was happy to have a prom. But, 40 years later, the town of Elmore City still has a prom, and they have a big parade in honor of the original class of 1980 and their prom.
“They still celebrate this. Every year in Elmore City, they have a parade. And it’s been 42 years,” she said.
Gilbert will attend the Stillwater High School performance of “Footloose” on Saturday. Although she lived through the historic change of getting prom started in Elmore, she said it wouldn’t have happened without the students.
“They weren’t just good students. They were good athletes,” she said. “It was just a really good class.”
