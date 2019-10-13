Day-length is diminishing, and many perennials and autumn blooming shrubs are beginning to naturally, physiologically, shut down for winter. There are a number of perennials whose flowers will take you through the end of fall with minimal attention.
Asters, and Chrysanthemums head the list. Each has its place in the garden. Specifically, Aster x frikartii will begin blooming in summer and continue almost non-stop until a hard freeze comes. The two-inch flowers are usually in shades of lavender to purple. Wood’s asters have smaller flowers of a darker purple or mauve pink. Carefully snip the spent flowers from the clusters, removing the entire stem late in the season.
Pansies are easy to grow, easy to get in a wide variety of autumn colors. A quick search of the web will fill you in on the variety of flower forms and cultural care.
A shrub-like perennial for blooms through the fall is Perovskia. Growing from a single stem, branching low to the ground Perovskia, or Russian Sage, has loose spires of bluish-purple atop small grey foliage. Plant in full sun and well-drained soil. Prune to knee-high in winter.
Kalanchoe and Cyclamen are usually purchased for desktops or gift plants, though each does well in an outdoor environment of morning sun or partial shade. Avoid excess water, allowing the plants to become slightly dry before watering. Pinch out dead flowers and with the cyclamen pinch the entire stem off.
A number of showy flowers come to market in the fall, but their performance is usually brief and their dollar value is not recompensed by their flowering time. Persian Violet (Exacum) is actually an annual. As it finishes blooming it makes seed. It is difficult to keep even the foliage looking good on this plant after bloom.
If you want a show-off, try Gloxinia. This plant is fairly easy to grow and bloom indoors. A tuber, native to Brazil, each bell-shaped flower reaches three to four inches long and wide in bold red or brilliant purple. Be careful to water only the soil by filling a saucer with water and allowing the soil in the pot to absorb it. Fertilize every other week while in bloom.
Fall flowers can be just as colorful as spring and the time to set them out is now! Don’t wait. Much like ourselves, these plants want to get settled in before it gets cold. Take a break from raking and put some color into your autumn.
LeeAnn Barton has worked with nurseries for more than 20 years. She digs in the dirt in Stillwater. Direct any questions to her, especially about tree selections, by emailing leeannbarton@sbcglobal.net.
