Fescue is a cool-season grass. Fescue is for shady areas. Fescue lawns take the sun. Fescue needs frequent water. Fescue tolerates drought. Fescue needs acid soil. Fescue grows in alkaline soil. Fescue is a bunch grass. Fescue is disease resistant. Which of these statements are correct? The answer is all of them! A lawn planted with fescue grass requires a variety that thrives in conditions at hand.
When considering a fescue lawn, know that fescue grasses are divided into two broad categories – fine and tall. Fine fescue (including creeping reds, hard and Chewings fescue) is commonly used in shady areas. It has a thin blade and weakens or dies in summer heat. These varieties of fescue perform best in acidic, sandy soils.
Tall fescue grasses are entirely different. Frequently thought only for forage or planted in the roughs of golf courses, tall fescue (a type of grass, not a description) can be grown into a very nice lawn.
Tall fescue has a coarser texture, growing in clumps rather than each grass blade growing its own root. Having few pests and diseases, it takes the heat and sun. The deep roots require little fertilization while tolerating poor drainage, alkalinity and salinity. One inch of weekly water is generally sufficient.
OSU Stillwater gathered information on over fifty tall-fescue varieties from 1988 through 1992; (http://turf.okstate.edu/educational-materials/files/6602-stillwater-lawns.pdf). Rating them on color, density and overall quality, evaluations happened every spring and fall rating each variety, in each category, from one to nine (nine being the highest).
Knowing that all tall fescues are not created equal and needing to fill in some holes, I went to Lowe’s wanting to match what I already had growing. I found it…a Rebel blend, Rebel IV to be exact. OSU’s 50 listed Rebel II, so I assume Rebel IV is the offspring of II.
Kentucky-31, an older variety was for sale; the other varieties, sold under various brands, must have been introduced after 1992 for I did not find them on the OSU’s list. I noticed alongside the cool-season grasses Bermuda seed (a warm-season grass). Warm-season grasses should be planted and established in spring as the season warms; cool-season as the season cools.
I also noticed some fescue blends were for shade, some for deep shade, and some for sun and shade. Think of your lawn’s exposure and how often the watering system comes on (if you have one) before grabbing just any bag on the shelf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.